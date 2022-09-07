The sky was yellow and the sun was blue
Several months ago a friend who preaches in Mexico sent a photo from the inside of a small jet aircraft. As it happened, he had befriended the family of a Mexican general and ended up catching a ride that day on a military transport plane.
In addition to the several passenger seats, the plane carried a tank similar in appearance to a mid-sized propane tank. “What’s the tank for?” he asked.
“Chemicals. We spray all the time.”
Ho-hum, just another government dousing its atmosphere in aerosols for reasons untold. Of course, anyone who bothers to ask, “What the heck is the government spraying into the atmosphere?,” gets handed a tinfoil hat and told to go sit in the corner.
Luckily we’ve got the guy for the job: James Corbett joins us again this week to tackle spraying, global drought, and the decades-old game of weather manipulation.
Tesla hits the beach
Out at North Beach on Sunday, rangers closed the east-end ramp down to the sand, to keep the traffic flow limited to the west-end beach entrance. Not to be dissuaded, some gents in a Tesla with dealer plates decided to help themselves down at the eastern gate, and drove around the side of the chain barrier.
If you know that gate, you know there’s a lane of hard-pack gravel to get down to the water’s edge. If you depart that lane, you end up in soft, deep sand.
And so it was. The brave Utah adventurers got their car down the initial embankment and then deposited in the sand, as surely as if they’d taken it into a two-foot snow drift. All the spinning wheels and five men pushing and the magic of Elon Musk couldn’t save them, and no one in the nearby hundred-plus pickups seemed much interested in helping.
In time, a tow truck came to pull them out and, between you and me, I’m fairly sure that truck was burning diesel.
Speaking of wreckers
The Duke volleyball team came to Provo last week to play BYU, and left a fair trail of destruction in its wake. Duke volleyballer Rachel Richardson said that during the match, a man in the BYU student section had yelled the big No-no word at her, every time she served.
The mainstream media ran with the story as gladly as they run with every such story (ESPN: “Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson (@rachrich03) endured racial abuse from fans in a match vs BYU over the weekend. She tells Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) why she responded with love over anger, and what she hopes people can learn from this incident.”)
The governor of Utah stepped right up on social media to make things right. The University of South Carolina cancelled its scheduled games versus BYU for each of the next two seasons. Someone has got to get a handle on the bastion of bigotry that is women’s volleyball and BYU.
One little catch: the story appears to be bogus, and was quickly unraveled by a student newspaper which wasn’t cowed (or malicious) like its professional elders in media. Will Richardson, her school, or the media who touted her story ever face consequences for the wreckage they unleashed? My money is on No.
The juggernaut steamrolling the West doesn’t pause for these hiccups. Indeed they are part of the assault, and the feckless wheedling response is itself a victory for the machine. When western civilization is at last in the ground for good, the headstone will read, “At least we were tolerant!”
Complaints department
We got an office visit this week from some folks who wanted to express how the paper is lousy, and that if they wanted to read about Pocatello, they’d buy the ISJ. I promise no more Pocatello news or commentary, at least until something funny happens there.
Another question raised: why does our annual renewal bill come earlier each year? This is a head-scratcher, I will admit. The company which owns this paper and a raft of others will, on occasion, add a four-page puzzle spread, and charge a small premium for the service. It’s out of my hands, and if you loathe puzzles and surcharges, I apologize. Come to the office and have a drink on us. Thank you for reading.