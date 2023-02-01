Glass exhibit (web only)
Image courtesy of the Brigham City Museum of Art and History

A brand-new art exhibit is taking to the Brigham City Museum of Art and History this week, featuring the craft of glass art.

The new exhibit will showcase art designed and crafted by members of the Glass Art Guild of Utah, according to a press release issued by the museum. The exhibit will open on Saturday and run through April 15.


