...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Bear River...including Paradise...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 9.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage
through Thursday night, with a maximum value of 9.9 feet late
Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion. Specifically, the Little Bear River below
Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be home delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, May 3
• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lasagna lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Living Word Fellowship: Ladies Bible study, 11 a.m. 845 Washington St.
• BLC Fire Dept. training: 7 p.m. at county station 14.
• Montpelier city council 7:30 p.m.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
Thursday, May 4
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour, infants and toddlers 10:45 to 11 a.m., preschoolers 11 a.m. to noon.
• Community Center: Sausage, biscuit & gravy lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141. Table tennis 6:30 p.m.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Friday, May 5
• Community Center: Dal Sellers at 11:30 a.m. Chicken pot pie 12 p.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Saturday, May 6
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Sunday, May 7
• Montpelier Catholic church: 11 a.m. mass.
• Montpelier Baptist church: Sunday school 10 a.m. Worship services 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• Living Word Fellowship: 11 a.m. service. 845 Washington St. 209-530-9515.
• Latter-day Saints services: St. Charles 10:30 a.m.; Paris 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Montpelier S. 7th: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Montpelier N. 6th: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Montpelier N. 8th: 9 a.m.; Dingle 10 a.m.; Geneva 10 a.m.; Garden City 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Laketown 10:30 a.m.
• Village Church in Garden City: worship service 10:30 a.m., 65 W. Logan Rd.
Monday, May 8
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, May 9
• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Wednesday, May 10
• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken cordon bleu casserole lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Living Word Fellowship: Ladies Bible study, 11 a.m. 845 Washington St.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
