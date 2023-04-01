...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO
6 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches, locally up to 15 inches benches and Bear Lake and Bear
River Valley.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From midnight Sunday night to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The Monday
morning commute will likely be impacted.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy at times Sunday night
into Monday morning. Snow intensity may decrease early Monday
afternoon before increasing once again late Monday afternoon
into Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be home delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, April 5
• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Living Word Fellowship: Ladies Bible study, 11 a.m. 845 Washington St.
• BLC Fire Dept. training: 7 p.m. at county station 14.
• Montpelier city council 7:30 p.m.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
Thursday, April 6
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour, infants and toddlers 10:45 to 11 a.m., preschoolers 11 a.m. to noon.
• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Friday, April 7
• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10:00 a.m. Lunch 12 p.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Saturday, April 8
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Sunday, April 9
• Montpelier Catholic church: 11 a.m. mass.
• Montpelier Baptist church: Sunday school 10 a.m. Worship services 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• Living Word Fellowship: 11 a.m. service. 845 Washington St. 209-530-9515.
• Latter-day Saints services: St. Charles 10:30 a.m.; Paris 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Montpelier S. 7th: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Montpelier N. 6th: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Montpelier N. 8th: 9 a.m.; Dingle 10 a.m.; Geneva 10 a.m.; Garden City 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Laketown 10:30 a.m.
• Village Church in Garden City: worship service 10:30 a.m., 65 W. Logan Rd.
Monday, April 10
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, April 11
• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
• St. Charles city council: 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Living Word Fellowship: Ladies Bible study, 11 a.m. 845 Washington St.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
