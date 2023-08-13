• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be home delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, August 16
• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Dorito cheesy chicken lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Living Word Fellowship: Ladies Bible study, 11 a.m. 845 Washington St.
• BLC Fire Dept. training: 7 p.m. at county station 14.
• Bloomington city council: 7:30 p.m.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
Thursday, August 17
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour, infants and toddlers 10:45 to 11 a.m., preschoolers 11 a.m. to noon.
• Community Center: Hot dog bar lunch 11:30 a.m. Table tennis 6:30 p.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Historical Society: 4 p.m. at Oregon Trail Center.
• Quilt guild: 6:30 p.m. at Allred Center.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Friday, August 18
• Community Center: Shirley Harris’ students 11:30 a.m. Grilled chicken breast/black beans lunch 12 p.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Saturday, August 19
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Sunday, August 20
• Montpelier Catholic church: 11 a.m. mass.
• Montpelier Baptist church: Sunday school 10 a.m. Worship services 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• Living Word Fellowship: 11 a.m. service. 845 Washington St. 209-530-9515.
• Latter-day Saints services: St. Charles 10:30 a.m.; Paris 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Montpelier S. 7th: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Montpelier N. 6th: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Montpelier N. 8th: 9 a.m.; Dingle 10 a.m.; Geneva 10 a.m.; Garden City 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Laketown 10:30 a.m.
• Village Church in Garden City: worship service 10:30 a.m., 65 W. Logan Rd.
Monday, August 21
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, August 22
• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Hospital board meeting: 7 p.m.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Wednesday, August 23
• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Ham pasta salad lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Living Word Fellowship: Ladies Bible study, 11 a.m. 845 Washington St.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy
Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
