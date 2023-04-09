...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS ISSUED
A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MDT
SUNDAY APRIL 9 THROUGH 6 AM MDT MONDAY APRIL 10...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
CONSIDERABLE and HIGH today.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache Valley and
Ogden Valley.
* WHEN...7 AM MDT this morning to 6 AM MDT Monday morning
* IMPACTS...Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be home delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, April 12
• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork sirloin lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Living Word Fellowship: Ladies Bible study, 11 a.m. 845 Washington St.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
Thursday, April 13
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour, infants and toddlers 10:45 to 11 a.m., preschoolers 11 a.m. to noon.
• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Fish sandwich/coleslaw lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Montpelier planning & zoning: 7 p.m.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Friday, April 14
• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10:00 a.m. Beef roast lunch 12 p.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Saturday, April 15
• Authorpalooza: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Oregon Trail Center. Free.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Sunday, April 16
• Montpelier Catholic church: 11 a.m. mass.
• Montpelier Baptist church: Sunday school 10 a.m. Worship services 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• Living Word Fellowship: 11 a.m. service. 845 Washington St. 209-530-9515.
• Latter-day Saints services: St. Charles 10:30 a.m.; Paris 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Montpelier S. 7th: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Montpelier N. 6th: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Montpelier N. 8th: 9 a.m.; Dingle 10 a.m.; Geneva 10 a.m.; Garden City 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Laketown 10:30 a.m.
• Village Church in Garden City: worship service 10:30 a.m., 65 W. Logan Rd.
Monday, April 17
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, April 18
• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Paris city council: 7:30 p.m.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Wednesday, April 19
• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Alfredo chicken potato casserole lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Living Word Fellowship: Ladies Bible study, 11 a.m. 845 Washington St.
• Montpelier city council: 7:30 p.m.
• Bloomington city council: 7:30 p.m.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
