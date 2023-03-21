From budding young talent to world-class artists, the storefronts and historic buildings of Logan's downtown become one large art gallery during the Downtown Logan Gallery Walk from 6-9pm. Enjoy the food, music, art, and festivities that downtown Logan has to offer during Gallery Walk – your free ticket to the arts. For more information, contact Robyn Hoth at rhoth@cachearts.org or call 435-554-7065. Visit www.CacheARTS.org/gallerywalk to find the map of all participating locations.
FRIDAY, MARCH 24, 25
The Cache Valley Civic Ballet, currently in its 40th anniversary season, will perform Coppelia at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on March 24 and 25, and thanks to a generous donor children can experience the production for free. Coppelia is light-hearted romantic comedy appropriate for all ages. It is the tale of a quirky toy maker (performed by local theatre favorite Max Allen) and his life-like doll who attracts the attention of a young village boy named Franz, who happens to be engaged to a beautiful maiden, Swanhilda (performed by senior Company member Anne Summers). Reserve tickets by visiting cachearts.org or calling the Ellen Eccles Theatre Box Office at (435) 752-0026.
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
Cache Valley Center for the Arts (Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin Together Onstage) at 7 p.m. Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 S Main St., Logan.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
Comedy Nights at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan on April 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. A night of standup comedy featuring Don Friesen (the only 2-time San FranComedy competition winner) & B.T.(from the HBO U.S. Comedy Arts Festival). For more information, call 435-752-0026 or email info@cachearts.org.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Blue Ribbon Benefit Dinner & Auction
The Family Place Utah's annual Blue Ribbon Benefit will be held on April 15th at the Riverwoods Conference Center from 6-8PM. Virtual participation will also be available. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and is signified by a blue ribbon. Funds received from the event will go to therapy and education services as well as the organization's Kids Place.
Send your event announcements to hjhappen@hjnews.com. You may also posthappenings in the "Promote Your Announcement" folder hjnews.com, and those items will appear in the weekend Cache magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.