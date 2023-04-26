Upcoming events:
The annual Smithfield Lions Club spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at the Lion's Lodge, 380 E. 100 North. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-10; those under age 3 are free. Tickets are available at the door. Proceeds go toward the prevention of blindness.
The next Helicon West event will be 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at the USU Merrill-Cazier Library (3000 Old Main Hill, Logan) Room 101. The featured readers will be the winners of USU's annual creating writing and art contest. All HW events are free, open to the public, and uncensored. They are made possible with assistance from their community partners: the Logan Library, Sugar House Review, the USU English Department, and Utah Humanities.
Logan High School Presents the “Drowsy Chaperone” at 7 p.m. on April 27, 28, 29, and May 1 (Thursday-Monday) at Logan High School, 165 W. 100 South. Tickets can be purchased at loganhigh.org. This delightful show is “a musical within a comedy.” It features the Man in the Chair who takes the audience on a journey through his favorite musical and in the process, develops an intimate relationship with the audience as he shares stories about his own life.
Learn about emotions with the Mindfulness Group at 2:15 p.m. at the Cache County Senior Center. The group will be discussing and learning about human emotions using Brené Brown's book "Atlas of the Heart." The event is free. For more information, email jesse.walker@cachecounty.org or call 435-755-1730.
The Canyon Road 10K & 5K is a multi-surfaces race with steep elevation changes that is perfect for trail runners looking for a new challenge and road runners looking for a change of pace and scenery. For more information, email solspeakyoga@gmail.com.
Cache Rock & Gem Show at the Cache County Event Center, 490 S. 500 West in Logan. Show includes rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry, displays, educational exhibits, demos, supplies and vendors. Also included are activities for kids. For more information, email crgc.showmanager@gmail.com.
Cache Rock & Gem Show at the Cache County Event Center, 490 S. 500 West in Logan. Show includes rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry, displays, educational exhibits, demos, supplies and vendors. Also included are activities for kids. For more information, email crgc.showmanager@gmail.com.
