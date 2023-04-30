...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Bear River...including Paradise...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 9.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage
through Thursday night, with a maximum value of 9.9 feet late
Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
&&
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion. Specifically, the Little Bear River below
Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The Montpelier Rotary Club will be raising funds for a new library parking lot this Saturday, May 6.
Throughout the morning, club members will be broadcasting on KVSI (104.5 FM) and accepting donations for parking improvements at the Montpelier City Library.
In past years, said Rotary president Dennis Duehren, the event has raised significant funds for pickleball courts in Montpelier, and the planned splash pad in Paris.
"The church has lost essentially all its parking due to the construction of the temple," said Duehren, "and all the parking is on the neighborhood streets around there."
The library has a small strip of land on the west side of the building that can be improved to offer perhaps six or seven parking spots, plus wheelchair access to the facility. This is the target for the Radio Days fundraising.
The club took over the Radio Days promotion when the Montpelier Lions Club disbanded several years ago.
"We get great support from businesses—maybe 60 or 70 this year," said Duehren. "We'll be reading ads from those businesses, and asking people to call in with pledges, drop money at the radio station, or track down a Rotary member. All the money raised will go directly to the library project."
Early bids for the parking improvements put the cost at roughly $30,000.
