.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Rotary and library representatives read ads for Radio Days, May 6.
Rotary wrapped up its annual Radio Days fundraiser at KVSI on Saturday, this year raising some $9,000 for the Montpelier City Library and its planned parking improvements.
The event featured several Rotarians and library representatives reading ads from business sponsors, while others fielded phone calls for pledges. Near the end of the event, club president Dennis Duehren reported an unofficial tally of $8,460, and was confident donations would exceed $9,000.
The library expects to spend around $30,000 to improve a small strip of land on the west side of the building, adding a handful of parking spaces as well as wheelchair access.
The whole affair seemed to go smoothly, apart from the minor hiccup of a room full of white people trying to say "El Jaliciense."
It still isn't too late to donate: you can contact Frankie Rasmussen at the library, or track down any Rotary Club member around town.
