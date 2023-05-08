r

Rotary and library representatives read ads for Radio Days, May 6.

 News-Examiner staff

Rotary wrapped up its annual Radio Days fundraiser at KVSI on Saturday, this year raising some $9,000 for the Montpelier City Library and its planned parking improvements.

The event featured several Rotarians and library representatives reading ads from business sponsors, while others fielded phone calls for pledges. Near the end of the event, club president Dennis Duehren reported an unofficial tally of $8,460, and was confident donations would exceed $9,000.


