Students in a classroom in Keene, New Hampshire, 1895.

 Keene Public Library

I recently read in the addition to the paper what school supplies a parent needed to purchase for K-8 grades. Gosh, when I was a kid—I realize that was long, long ago—I took some pencils, notebook and got a new dress to wear. This new list seemed overwhelming and expensive.

I talked with a parent of a first-grader and she had already spent over $100 on the list and still had several more items to buy. In the K-5 list, headsets were required, and I asked the parent: Why does a kindergartner need a headset? She said it was to use with an iPad during school. Now I realize children use technology a lot before they ever get to school, but kindergarten seems a bit early to start teaching via computer. What ever happened to one-on-one teaching to learn names, the alphabet, and develop communication tools?


