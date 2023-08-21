I recently read in the addition to the paper what school supplies a parent needed to purchase for K-8 grades. Gosh, when I was a kid—I realize that was long, long ago—I took some pencils, notebook and got a new dress to wear. This new list seemed overwhelming and expensive.
I talked with a parent of a first-grader and she had already spent over $100 on the list and still had several more items to buy. In the K-5 list, headsets were required, and I asked the parent: Why does a kindergartner need a headset? She said it was to use with an iPad during school. Now I realize children use technology a lot before they ever get to school, but kindergarten seems a bit early to start teaching via computer. What ever happened to one-on-one teaching to learn names, the alphabet, and develop communication tools?
One of the problems with our culture today is the lack of communicating and interacting with people on a face-to-face basis. I see more and more family groups sit down at a restaurant, order, and then read their phones. Very little one-on-one interaction. Kids come to work for us and they have their headphones or earbuds on and wonder why we want them to take them off and listen to instructions! How can you work effectively with talk or music in your ear?
So back to the list for kindergartners. Besides the parents buying headphones, whatever happened to the school supplying pencils, erasers and tissues? What do our tax dollars buy? I believe the budgeted funds to schools make up the largest budget item for the county.
I continued to read the requirements and in K-5 an “emergency kit” was listed. It included “a letter of comfort from a parent or guardian to help in difficult times,” a bottle of water, a sealed snack, a list of allergies and medical conditions, emergency numbers, and “1 Mylar emergency blanket and stuff small animal or item of comfort.” I can understand listing allergies and medical conditions, emergency numbers, but comfort note, Mylar blanket, and toy? I asked the parent about this and they had asked the school about the emergency kit. Why would it be used? Comment was: if we had bad snow storm and you couldn’t pick your child up, or if there was a natural disaster. The parent’s response to the school was “if any of those things happened I would find a way to pick up my child.” Several items in the kit made no sense to me. Only ones for me was the allergies, medical issues and emergency numbers!
I guess I am more of a "let's deal with something when it happens" and not worry about the what if’s. We had threats of tornadoes and nuclear bombs when I was a kid. We practice what to do and where to go during such disasters. I realize I live in a different time and the “techie” world is here to stay. Yet there is nothing wrong with holding onto old values, basic beliefs and using common sense. The first years of schooling are crucial to how a child will react to going to school. Learning communication skills and how to follow the rules of the classroom are very valuable. Becoming social with other children and learning to be cooperative with one another sets the behavior for the classroom. The point is, pay attention to your child’s education: how is your child being taught and what are they being taught?
What books are the teachers using and what books are in the library? Interact with the teacher, attend a school board meeting, visit the classroom, help with activities in the classroom. I know a lot of parents are both working, but make some time to be informed about your child’s schooling. It will pay off in the long run. Our children deserve a well balanced education, one that gives the history of our country and the values we believe in. Don’t assume they are being taught the truth.
Two last questions: are the schools saying the Pledge of Allegiance in their classrooms? Is there a flag of the USA in the classroom? With that, God Bless America and “it's a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
