Utah State University will be hosting a variety of events this month to educate the community and celebrate the richness of Black history, according to an announcement made by the school on Wednesday.
Black History Month, which was officially recognized by U.S. President Gerald Ford in 1976, honors the triumphs and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history, the announcement states. Although first recognized in 1976, it was celebrated many decades prior.
Isaiah Jones, senior director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at USU, said that Black History Month is a reminder that Black American history is also the history of the United States.
“We cannot tell our story without Black history,” Jones said.
The idea for Black History Month originated from scholar and historian Carter Woodson who, along with minister Jesse Moorland, founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, according to the announcement. This group created the annual celebration of “Negro History Week” celebrated the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.
“The celebration evolved on many college campuses throughout the Civil Rights Movement into a monthlong celebration of Black history,” reads the announcement.
Utah State’s celebration of Black History Month will take place throughout all of February. It will explore a variety of themes, topics and exhibits. Aeden Anbesse, Black and African American student program coordinator, said in the announcement that these celebrations are the perfect place to attend with friends and family.
“Regardless of what your interest or major may be, there are opportunities in your college to go and learn about Black history and learn from Black people,” Anbesse said.
The events are as follows:
— Throughout the entire month, community members are invited to follow along on USU’s Inclusion Center’s Instagram account where Black voices will be shared throughout the entire month.
— On Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences will conduct a conversation surrounding business, race and society, with Ken Coleman, former Congresswoman Mia Love, Dion-Jay Brookter and USU Alumna of the Year Charisse Weaver as featured speakers.
— On Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Taggert Student Center International Lounge, the College of Education, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Utah Black History Museum and the USU Library will explore Utah’s Black History Museum bus and artifacts to show participants Black history as it relates to USU and the state of Utah.
— From Feb. 16-28 the Merrill-Cazier Library and Online Library Exhibits will showcase Black innovations in various fields to show how inventions are an integral part of the Black experience in the United States.
— On Feb. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. a Zoom Webinar will be held by Jakobi Williams, the Ruth N. Halls associate professor and chair of the Department of African American and African Diaspora Studies. According to the announcement, Williams is a Civil Rights, Black Power, Social Justice, and African American history scholar. At the webinar, Williams will speak about Civil Rights and social justice movements regarding Black excellence and innovations.
— On Feb. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the West Stadium Center, USU students will have the opportunity to engage with Black and African American alumni to learn more about their experiences at USU and gain professional networking experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.