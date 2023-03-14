Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

On Monday, March 6 West Side’s school board held a special public meeting to discuss the hiring of a new superintendent.

The meeting was well attended with over 70 people crammed into the middle school library. As you may know, Dr. Spencer Barzee will be leaving at the end of the current school year to take up a newly created state level position. The school board has been performing interviews and background checks on the candidates who applied for the position.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.