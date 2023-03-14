On Monday, March 6 West Side’s school board held a special public meeting to discuss the hiring of a new superintendent.
The meeting was well attended with over 70 people crammed into the middle school library. As you may know, Dr. Spencer Barzee will be leaving at the end of the current school year to take up a newly created state level position. The school board has been performing interviews and background checks on the candidates who applied for the position.
The final two candidates were Tyler Telford and Brady Garner. In the end the school district has decided not to award the position to either of the candidates and instead chose to close the current job listing and open a new one.
There were several questions asked that night. Here is a brief summary of each question and their answer.
Does the school hope to get more applicants this second time than they did earlier? Yes. West Side is not alone in looking for a new superintendent and some other districts have already hired theirs meaning the unhired applicants will be looking for other school districts. In other words, the school board is hoping to get some of the larger schools leftovers to expand their pool of applicants.
What if Telford and Garner don’t reapply and go elsewhere themselves? That is the risk with any job interview. No one’s forcing them to apply for this or any other job. They could not reapply and possibly leave the school board with no applicants. Which would lead to an interim superintendent.
What is the district looking for in a candidate? The board is looking for a high degree of integration into the community. What that is specifically remains unclear.
Will the school board be taking on consultants? ex. Neighboring districts superintendents? The school board is willing to have advisors for the process however such individuals, regardless of position in or out of the West Side school district, would only be available via invitation and have zero power in the selection process itself. They would be added manpower for research and crunching data, nothing more.
There was also a concern that people felt like they weren’t being heard, to which the board encouraged the people present to learn which of the board members represented their area. This is because even though you might live closer to one board member you may not be in their area of jurisdiction. A map of the school district and the board members that represent them are available on the district’s website.
