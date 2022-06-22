In perhaps the most daring maneuver of evasion and escape by Dutch citizens since World War II, a family in a rented RV fled the lightning and floods of Yellowstone last week to arrive safely in Bear Lake.
Mieke Oost, an IT professional from Haarlem, her partner Sytse, and their son, Fedde, were two days into a planned three-day visit to the park when the floods became so severe that rangers evacuated and closed it to re-entry.
The trio were found camped in a field near Paris, where they relayed their story of chaos and survival.
“Fedde had no idea what was going on, luckily, but we could tell on the second day that the rangers were getting tense,” said Oost.
At one point a park ranger stopped their vehicle to talk to them about the worsening conditions. “Fedde asked the ranger, ‘How does a snake pee?’”
The family got out with life and limb intact, losing only some belongings in a bear locker that they’d been unable to empty before evacuation.
“The purpose of the trip was to see America, or at least the West I should say,” said Sytse. “For me it’s the first time.”
Oost had visited in her youth.
“It was twenty-five years ago; I did kind of the same trip with my family then. I was fifteen and had a different perspective. I know the politics now and didn’t notice those things then. I loved Seattle; I loved Yellowstone. We don’t have big parks like that in Europe. The way you can sleep five minutes and the whole view has changed—it’s amazing.”
“We started in California,” said Sytse. “Apart from Pinnacles National Park, everything we saw there felt very touristic. Of course we went to all the traps, Hard Rock Café, bought a hat, all that. We had a video call with my dad and he asked Fedde what he’d seen so far. Fedde was excited he’d seen Spiderman, which was of course a homeless guy in a suit.”
“He was equally excited to see dolphins,” said Oost. “We stopped near Malibu and saw them—that was very cool because we never see those in the wild. And the bison in Yellowstone—they got so close to the car we could smell them.”
Has the trip changed their view of Americans?
“Oh yeah,” said Oost. “The media image we get is a bunch of a--holes who don’t want to give up their guns. Then you get here and random people on the street or in a store are just super nice. They’ll say, ‘Hey, nice hat!’ or 'Cool boots!’ That would never happen in the Netherlands.”
On further inquiry, they said they didn’t want to take all the guns away, but something something common sense. This reporter made a note to keep the Dutch away from the safes.
Sytse, for his part, is a professional musician who started a foundation to provide musical performances for the terminally ill. “At the beginning it was just me and my colleague, playing in one hospital. Now we have fifteen hospitals, and a team of about fifteen musicians.”
In earlier days, he was part of a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band called Southern Train, whose logo was the front of a train adorned with a Confederate flag. “We didn’t know what that meant; we had to get rid of it,” said Sytse. Their old material is mostly gone from the internet but some can be found still in dusty corners, one item being a YouTube video titled “Simple Man — Southern Train.”
The next day the three were off: Utah, then Las Vegas, and home again.