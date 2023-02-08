Common Sense Health Care for Utah (CSHCU) will be continuing its statewide listening tour with a stop in Logan's Historic Courthouse Council Chambers (199 N Main St. Logan, UT 84321) at 4 pm on February 8th, 2023. Dr. Joseph Q. Jarvis, a founder of CSHCU, will be the keynote speaker at the event. The public, the press, and local business owners are encouraged to attend the event and provide input on the details of a ballot initiative.
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
Songs We Love was first presented as the 2016 Season Opener at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Songs We Love is a journey through the first 50 years of jazz song. Under the musical direction of Riley Mulherkar, 3 guest vocalists will join an all-star band made up of New York’s rising stars. Combining their distinct talents, the group will sing their way through four decades of music, beginning with the early blues and jazz of the 1920s and ending in the early 1950s. Iconic singers to be explored include Ma Rainey, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland. For over three decades, Jazz at Lincoln Center has been a leading advocate for jazz, culture, and arts education globally. Under the direction of Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center has brought the art form of jazz from the heart of New York City to over 446 cities in more than 40 countries. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. 43 South Main Street in Logan. Tickets: $35.
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
They say laughter is the best medicine, so consider the Ellen Eccles Theatre your pharmacy! Comedy Nights at the Ellen Eccles Theatre, featuring Brandon Vestal (from Dry Bar Comedy) & Frances Dilorinzo (millions of views, a cyber-sensation!)! A new addition to the national touring season, award-winning comedians from across the country will come to the Ellen Eccles Theatre for three nights of hilarity. With these line-ups, you’ll be hoping the show never ends – if you’re able to stop laughing, that is! 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. 43 South Main Street in Logan. Tickets: $35.
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
Dementia Dialogues is a four week course designed to educate and support those caregiving for someone with a dementia related disease. Free and open to all, it will be held on each Tuesday in February from 3:30-5 pm at Sunshine Home Health and Hospice. Enter at 225 N 200 West in Logan. Call 435-754-0233 or email amy.anderson@sunshineterrace.org to register.
MONDAY, MARCH 13
Experience thunderous Japanese taiko drumming blended with ethereal bamboo flute and stunning choreography. Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 South Main Street, Logan. Info@cachearts.org, 435-752-0026.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Blue Ribbon Benefit Dinner & Auction
The Family Place Utah's annual Blue Ribbon Benefit will be held on April 15th at the Riverwoods Conference Center from 6-8PM. Virtual participation will also be available. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and is signified by a blue ribbon. Funds received from the event will go to therapy and education services as well as the organization's Kids Place.
