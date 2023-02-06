Support Local Journalism

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

Dementia Dialogues is a four week course designed to educate and support those caregiving for someone with a dementia related disease. Free and open to all, it will be held on each Tuesday in February from 3:30-5 pm at Sunshine Home Health and Hospice. Enter at 225 N 200 West in Logan. Call 435-754-0233 or email amy.anderson@sunshineterrace.org to register.


