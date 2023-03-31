First Presbyterian Church of Logan (corner of Center Street & 200 West) invites you to celebrate Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday with us! On Palm Sunday, April 2nd, there will be a 9:00am contemporary worship service. At 10:15 join us for the Palm Processional with Eeyore the Donkey, followed by the 10:30 traditional worship service. On Easter Sunday, April 9th, there will be a 9:00am contemporary worship service and a 10:30am traditional worship service, which will conclude with the singing of the ”Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah. Both Easter Day services are followed by breakfast.
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
Cache Valley Center for the Arts (Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin Together Onstage) at 7 p.m. Cache Valley Center for the Arts, 43 S Main St., Logan.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
Comedy Nights at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan on April 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. A night of standup comedy featuring Don Friesen (the only 2-time San FranComedy competition winner) & B.T.(from the HBO U.S. Comedy Arts Festival). For more information, call 435-752-0026 or email info@cachearts.org.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Blue Ribbon Benefit Dinner & Auction
The Family Place Utah's annual Blue Ribbon Benefit will be held on April 15th at the Riverwoods Conference Center from 6-8PM. Virtual participation will also be available. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and is signified by a blue ribbon. Funds received from the event will go to therapy and education services as well as the organization's Kids Place.
