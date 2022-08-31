Flanders

Dr. Nell Flanders conducts an orchestra.

 Courtesy Nell Flanders

The Idaho State-Civic Symphony’s season is fast approaching — and it’s bringing a slice of the Big Apple to the halls of the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.

The 2022-23 season, themed Notes from New York, will launch on Sept. 23, followed by a series of five additional programs scattered throughout the coming months and ending with the finale on April 22 titled “Manhattan Skyline.”

