Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen
.
25 Years Ago, March 4, 1998
It was only a mock avalanche when four persons died and one received multiple injuries, but to the Franklin County Search and Rescue Team, it was a real situation. The avalanche training which took place in Strawberry Canyon, near Williams Creek turnoff, was only one of many trainings held by SAR members. The scenario was put together by training officer Larry Biggs, and carried out by 17 members.
A fact-finding tour of the Bear River Massacre site was given to Congressional representatives from Sen. Larry Craig’s office as a precursor to drafting legislation that would upgrade the national landmark to a national historic site. Allie Hansen, president of the Bear River/Battle Creek Monument Association said, “This public hearing will be the ‘make or break’ event of years and years of efforts to get the location upgraded and the story of the massacre out to the public.”
A community orchestra is being formed at the home of Anna Gray. Anyone playing the violin, viola, cello, or string bass is sought by the fledgling group which will meet every Wednesday.
Mother Nature continues to send the Bear River Basin east of Preston above normal precipitation and this winter’s snowpack is increasing. Glade Moser, conservation technician for the Natural Resources Conservation Service said snow-water conditions in Bear River Basin of Southeastern Idaho as of Monday were 122 percent of normal.
It was fortunate that someone noticed the Webb Funeral Home van filled with flowers was missing within a couple of minutes of its being stolen, Doug Webb says. The van was parked at Providence LDS Third Ward, filled with flowers to be taken to the cemetery after funeral services for Erick Johnston, his wife, Charla, and daughter Cassandra. They were killed instantly when their car struck a train at an intersection in Clifton, Idaho.
50 Years Ago, March 8, 1973
Four girls were named to Girls State by the Preston American Legion Auxiliary. The four are Judy Belnap, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dan Belnap; Roxanne Hansen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Hansen; Phebe Kay Bingham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Bingham; and Carolyn Cox, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Cox. The girls are picked on their leadership ability, followed by citizenship, honesty, cooperativeness, then scholarship and physical fitness.
Members of the Future Homemakers of America handed a roll of five foot fencing to T. Ralph Anderson, administrator of the Franklin County Hospital and the nursing home to aid in the parking area.
The annual Red Cross drive for business and residential areas begins March 12. General chairman is Richard Hendricks with Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Alder as fund raising chairmen.
The people of Franklin county are getting their children educated for much less per student than area school districts in the intermountain region and the United States. The difference is as much as $262 a student, according to school reports.
Yes, your grocery bill is higher. And it’s going to go higher yet. But, let’s examine the sunshine side of that ledger. While sale prices increased more during 14 months of price controls than during the 14 previous months, most of the increase was food... Food prices have gone up 44 percent in the past 20 years but housing costs are up 60 percent... Further to keep this in perspective: Housewives in most of the nations of the world would love to shop here. — Paul Harvey
75 Years Ago, March 11, 1948
Black smoke, as if fed by coal burning, poured from the roof of the First Security Bank building. Preston’s most costly fire in over 20 years Sunday caused property damage estimated at more than $75,000 to the bank building which housed several business firms, the bank, Preston Elks lodge and offices of professional men. Firemen fought the blaze from 8 in the morning until approximately 1:30 in the afternoon. Local firemen were assisted by the Logan department which sent a fire truck and several men to help bring the blaze under control. Suffering the greatest damage were the club rooms of the Elks lodge. The meeting hall itself was a shambles.
Out of business for the week and probably longer as a result of the fire is the Golden Rule firm, Preston’s big department store. It was necessary to cut through the ceiling of the store to allow hundreds of gallons of water to drain through into the store in order to keep the floor above from collapsing.
The Preston Indians captured district honors the hard way as they handed Malad a 38-35 setback and came back to knock over the Pocatello Indians 37-20. This victory left Preston and Pocatello in a tie for the district championship, but instead of a play-off game, the coaches agreed to flip for the coveted title. Pocatello flipped the coin and Preston’s Capt. Dick Condie called it.
There’s one thing that people can learn from the clock, observing its leisurely creed. No matter how scanty the time that is left, It never increases its speed.
100 Years Ago, March 7, 1923
The helpful hen, the gobbling turkey, the quacking duck and the squalling goose are ready to help scratch every farmer of Franklin county out of financial difficulties if they are but given opportunity to do so. No more profitable line of agriculture can be followed here if followed intelligently. Farm Bureau is here in active service to give every assistance possible to make this line of production a success.
When in need of furniture, rugs, or caskets, home made or imported, it would pay you to call R. G. Lowe of Franklin, Idaho.
On March 4 President Harding completed the first two years of his Administration, which was the signal for many dignified and somewhat rhetorical eulogies from his friends and a few bitter denunciations from his political enemies.
