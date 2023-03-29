120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
March 27, 1903
THE NEW FISH AND GAME LAW
The new fish and game law passed by the recent legislature provides that the governor shall appoint a state fish and game warden, whose duty it shall be to protect the fish and game of the state, and to enforce the laws relating thereto.
The warden is hereby authorized to arrest, without warrant, any person or persons found violating any of the provisions of the fish and game laws, when detected in the act, or found with fish or game in their possession, at the time of the arrest.
100 Years Ago
The Paris Post
March 29, 1923
BUSINESS MEN MANIFEST SPIRIT OF CO-OPERATION
Desiring to co-operate in the matter of establishing Sugar Beet growing industry in Bear Lake County, the business men of Paris have proffered to furnish sufficient beet cultivation to take care of the acreage planted to the crop on the west side of the county, the farmers are asked to pay for the implements at the whole sale price when the beets are harvested...
The Paris business men are to be congratulated on the wholesome spirit of co-operation which they evidenced in this important enterprise; and the progressive farmer who desires to improve his conditions will be glad to accept the co-operation, in the right spirit, and do his part in developing an industry that will mean so much to Bear Lake valley.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
April 1, 1948
COLDEST MARCH IN 26 YEARS
Throughout its days, the past March sustained the lion-like character it assumed at the beginning, giving this area extreme cold, along with blustery storms. It was the coldest
March in 26 years, mean temperature being 23.9 degrees, as compared with 19.3 for March, 1922, according to data made available by Ranger Oliver Cliff. March, 1917, with a mean temperature of 16.2, is the coldest such month on record, and March, 1934, which had a mean temperature of 39.7, the warmest.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
March 29, 1973
STUDENTS MAINTAIN HIGH GRADE STANDING
Fourteen Bear Lake High students received straight A grades and 10 all As except one B for the six-week period ending March 9, according to the honor roll list prepared by Mrs. Pat Wilde, registrar.
They are Betty Brown, Shelley Crane, Carol Hawkes, Gwen Perkins, Richard Vineyard, all seniors.
Scott Austin, Darlee Pitchford, Joan Rich, Don Sleight and Wendy Stewart, juniors.
Dean Burdick, Mary Burdick, Ronnie Skroh and Lisa Whitaker, sophomores.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
April 1, 1998
CANDIDATES FILE FOR ELECTION
Filing for County offices were Dwight L. Cochran, for County Commissioner in District II and Olean W. Parker for the same position. Both filed as Republicans.
Don C. Clark was alone in filing for the the County Commission seat in District III. He filed as a Republican.
Lynn L. Lewis will be challenged by Arlie Stoner for the position of Assessor. Both filed as Republicans.
Joan P. Eborn filed for the position of Clerk of the District Court. She will run as a Republican.
Nola F. Jones filed for the position as treasurer. She will run as a Democrat.
