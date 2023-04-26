120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
April 24, 1903
HUNTERS, ATTENTION
At a meeting of those interested in the protection and propagation of fish and game in this county, held last Wednesday evening, it was decided to call a public meeting to take place in the Montpelier opera house tomorrow, Saturday night, to which everyone in Bear Lake is invited.
State Game Warden Van Iorns will be present and outline the policy he expects to pursue under the new law.
A large attendance is urged from all interested.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
April 26, 1923
THE ORIGINAL TAVERN ORCHESTRA COMING
The management of the Gem Hall has been very fortunate in securing the Original Tavern Orchestra for the dance at the Gem Hall, Saturday night, April 28th. This orchestra is pronounced by critics to be the very best in the Northwest. It is composed of seven musicians of exceptional ability.
Manager Williams heard of this orchestra coming through, en route to the east, and by getting In touch with them in Pocatello, induced them to make a stopover in Montpelier to give the dancing public a real treat.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
April 29, 1948
HOSPITAL PLANS ARE CHANGED
Plans for the proposed Bear Lake County Memorial hospital have been changed from a two to a one story structure, according to information from board of county commissioners. This change was made in order to keep within or close to the available $300,000, of which $200,000 was raised by bonding the county and the remaining $100,000 from a federal grant.
Although some delay will be occasioned in the finishing working plans, it is believed plans will be finished early enough to set the contract in early July. However, construction of the one-story building will proceed much faster than it would have for a two story building.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
April 26, 1973
ICE MAINTAINS WINTRY GRIP ON BEAR LAKE
Although taking on the blue-green tones of underlying waters, with cracks forming bizarre geometric patterns, Bear Lake ice cover was still pretty much intact today (Thursday). Water appeared along shore lines and in some spring fed bays.
Over the past 51 years there have been three later ice departures, two on April 29 in the years of 1924 and 1930, and the one and latest in the month of May, occurring on the 6th in 1923.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
April 29, 1998
SENIOR CITIZENS, HOSPITAL ANNOUNCE AWARD FOR NEW BUS
The Idaho Department of Transportation recently announced that it will provide $48,000 towards the purchase of a 24-passenger bus to be used jointly by the Senior Citizens, the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital and by handicapped people in the valley.
Michelle Higley, Director of Social Services at the hospital, wrote the grant in 1996 and the initial award was for $11,000. After reapplying, an additional $37,000 was awarded in December 1997 and was announced this last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.