120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
April 24, 1903
A MYSTERIOUS CASE — CONDUCTOR DENNIS MOORE GOES VIOLENTLY INSANE FROM DRUGS OR BEING SLUGGED
Dennis Moore, one of the best known of the Short Line conductors, last Sunday night developed a serious case of dementia, caused, it is believed, either from being drugged or poisoned. He is now in the hospital at Salt Lake.
Denny was one of the most popular boys on the road and withal one of the finest men that ever trod natures soil. He has been with the Short Line for years and was always recognized as one of its best and most trusty trainmen.
Both he and and his wife are well known in this city, where they formerly lived.
The sympathy of all their friends are with them in their affliction.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
April 19, 1923
SCOUTS GO ON HIKE
Montpelier’s Boy Scout Troop No. 2 hiked to the mouth of the canyon last evening, for their weekly outing.
Under the direction of Scout Master Wilford Tueller and Assistant Scout Master Ferris Miles, fires were made by each patrol, where its members roasted wieners, which were eaten with buns. Games were played by the boys and a new patrol was organized before returning home.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
April 22, 1948
FINE RESPONSE TO CLEAN-UP PLANS
Very fine response to requests and suggestions of the City General Cleanup committee has been noted since the announcement of the opening of the drive. Despite occasional bad weather much progress has been made by individuals throughout the city; however, there is considerable left to do. Again the committee urges all property owners to accomplish as much as they possibly can on their own premises before the final afternoon of the drive, Tuesday, April 27, so that an abundance of volunteer service may be mustered for cleaning such property as has at that time been neglected.
The city crew, under the direction of E. B. Wuthrich, is doing a very fine job on city streets and alleys.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
April 19, 1973
MAYOR EXPLAINS PROBLEMS CONFRONTING PARIS TO IDAHO CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATES
Mayor Russell Athay in letters under date of April 12 to Senator Frank Church, Senator James McClure and Representative Orval Hansen, explains problems facing the City of Paris, now under Court Order to defray in part the cost of improving, extending and reconstructing the municipal sewerage system, including a sewer lagoon treatment facility, and asks their support in securing additional grants.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
April 22, 1998
A SKEPTIC BECOMES A BELIEVER
As one who opposed the creation of a museum in the park in Montpelier, Betty Sparks now has a different viewpoint.
She asks, “Were you one of the many people in Bear Lake Valley, who were upset about the park being torn up and didn’t approve of a museum being built?” She freely admits that she was one of them but says, “Well, I changed my mind.” The difference is “getting the facts,” she said.
Sparks is ready to pass on some of the things she has recently learned about the new National Oregon/California Trails Center.
