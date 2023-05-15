j

Albert Johnson solos at the Oregon Trail Center, May 13.

 Charlie Wagner

The players of the Snake River New Horizons Band rolled into Montpelier Saturday, to perform in a fundraising evening for the Oregon Trail Center.

Seating for dinner was near capacity in the OTC's circle of wagons; locals were joined there by some of the band members, most of whom had driven in from Pocatello.


