It appears the path of least resistance is to be avoided at all costs in this modern day. It’s not a stretch to believe people or groups purposely complicate issues they may be tasked with performing so as to highlight how crucial their existence is. I find the answer to most problems to be simple, but MOST people refuse to accept that conclusion because they CANNOT come up with their own.

In what seemed like a combination of sincerity and showmanship, Dilbert creator Scott Adams famously told the world DURING a livestream that he wanted to be as far away from black people as possible. He gave his reasons and dealt with the consequences. Was he sincere? Maybe? I assume Scott has enough money that he already did what most black people do when they get some level of wealth: move as far away from the ghetto as possible.


