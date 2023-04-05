...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected and may impact
the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
It appears the path of least resistance is to be avoided at all costs in this modern day. It’s not a stretch to believe people or groups purposely complicate issues they may be tasked with performing so as to highlight how crucial their existence is. I find the answer to most problems to be simple, but MOST people refuse to accept that conclusion because they CANNOT come up with their own.
In what seemed like a combination of sincerity and showmanship, Dilbert creator Scott Adams famously told the world DURING a livestream that he wanted to be as far away from black people as possible. He gave his reasons and dealt with the consequences. Was he sincere? Maybe? I assume Scott has enough money that he already did what most black people do when they get some level of wealth: move as far away from the ghetto as possible.
Not to be outdone in the attention-grabbing, Robin DiAngelo, author of the multi-year bestseller “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism,” was reported to have said:
”People of color need to get away from White people and have some community with each other,” she said in the March 1 webinar entitled, “Racial Justice: The Next Frontier.”
She, of course, didn’t face the backlash that Adams did, but nobody who pays attention would expect that.
This brings me to the recent Christian school shooting in Nashville. A female, who purportedly identified as a male, is reported to have entered a school she formerly attended with two rifles and a handgun, opened fire, and killed three students under 10 years old and three adults who worked there. Social media has exploded over this one, with several people commenting that trans people need to be separated from the rest of the population (this is coming from both sides of the issue).
How much clearer does the answer to the irreparable divisions that have manifested in our society need to be? Two popular figures have given us the answer, along with thousands of others, in reaction to a tragedy that didn’t have to happen. People of similar values must be allowed to find their tribe and form clans, cities, or micro-nations. I don’t care what they’re called, but I see the writing on the wall and I hear the shouting from the rooftops. After the bloodlust and cruelty expressed in the wake of the Nashville shooting, how can anyone not absolutely consumed by nostalgia deny the answer is to separate from those they view as lunatics? If we do not separate into groups of like-minded people, the divisions will continue to multiply, and the danger of remaining together will grow. We MUST do this for survival’s sake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.