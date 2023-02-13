Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

They say laughter is the best medicine, so consider the Ellen Eccles Theatre your pharmacy! Comedy Nights at the Ellen Eccles Theatre, featuring Brandon Vestal (from Dry Bar Comedy) & Frances Dilorinzo (millions of views, a cyber-sensation!)! A new addition to the national touring season, award-winning comedians from across the country will come to the Ellen Eccles Theatre for three nights of hilarity. With these line-ups, you’ll be hoping the show never ends — if you’re able to stop laughing, that is! 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. 43 South Main Street in Logan. Tickets: $35.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.