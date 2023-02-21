...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction
laws may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Tuesday
evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Blowing and drifting
snow will reduce visibility on I-84 from Tremonton to the
Idaho border.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
4 PM MST TUESDAY FEBRUARY 21 TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 22...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of northern Utah and
southeast Idaho including the northern Wasatch Range, the Bear
River Range, and the foothills surrounding Cache and Bear Lake
Valleys.
* WHEN...In effect from 4 PM MST this afternoon to 6 AM MST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very heavy snow, rain down low, and drifting from
sustained and gusty west winds will create widespread areas of
unstable snow. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are
likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30
degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
MC Theatre’s swashbuckling take on Shakespeare’s classic comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream!" Mythical creatures and mortals cross swords in a hilarious and fun adventure. 255 S 800 E, 255 South 800 East, Hyrum. For more information, reach out to nicole.martineau@ccsdut.org or call 435-979-3308.
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
Welcome to Logan: New resident event
Welcome to Logan is a complimentary service for new residents of Logan. Learn about the community and meet other neighbors new to the area. The free event is being held at the Firehouse Pizzeria, 682 S. Main Street in Logan at 7 p.m.
MONDAY, MARCH 13
Experience thunderous Japanese taiko drumming blended with ethereal bamboo flute and stunning choreography. Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 South Main Street, Logan. Info@cachearts.org, 435-752-0026.
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
The screening of IF4 is returning to Logan along with opportunities to win some awesome prizes. Event is being held at 18 W. Center Street at the Utah Theatre. For more information, email mrtylercoleman@gmail.com or call 480-202-6872.
FRIDAY, MARCH 24, 25
The Cache Valley Civic Ballet, currently in its 40th anniversary season, will perform Coppelia at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on March 24 and 25, and thanks to a generous donor children can experience the production for free. Coppelia is light-hearted romantic comedy appropriate for all ages. It is the tale of a quirky toy maker (performed by local theatre favorite Max Allen) and his life-like doll who attracts the attention of a young village boy named Franz, who happens to be engaged to a beautiful maiden, Swanhilda (performed by senior Company member Anne Summers). Reserve tickets by visiting cachearts.org or calling the Ellen Eccles Theatre Box Office at (435) 752-0026.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Blue Ribbon Benefit Dinner & Auction
The Family Place Utah's annual Blue Ribbon Benefit will be held on April 15th at the Riverwoods Conference Center from 6-8PM. Virtual participation will also be available. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and is signified by a blue ribbon. Funds received from the event will go to therapy and education services as well as the organization's Kids Place.
