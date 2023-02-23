SATURDAY, FEB. 25
Welcome to Logan: New resident event
Welcome to Logan is a complimentary service for new residents of Logan. Learn about the community and meet other neighbors new to the area. The free event is being held at the Firehouse Pizzeria, 682 S. Main Street in Logan at 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 28
Dementia Dialogues at 3:30 p.m. Caregivers are all around us. If you are caregiving for someone with a dementia related disease — or know of someone who is — this free 4 session course can provide education and support. Sunshine Home Health and Hospice, 225 North 200 West, Logan. For more information, contact amy.anderson@sunshineterrace.org or call 435-754-0233.
MONDAY, MARCH 13
Experience thunderous Japanese taiko drumming blended with ethereal bamboo flute and stunning choreography. Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 South Main Street, Logan. Info@cachearts.org, 435-752-0026.
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
The screening of IF4 is returning to Logan along with opportunities to win some awesome prizes. Event is being held at 18 W. Center Street at the Utah Theatre. For more information, email mrtylercoleman@gmail.com or call 480-202-6872.
FRIDAY, MARCH 24, 25
The Cache Valley Civic Ballet, currently in its 40th anniversary season, will perform Coppelia at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on March 24 and 25, and thanks to a generous donor children can experience the production for free. Coppelia is light-hearted romantic comedy appropriate for all ages. It is the tale of a quirky toy maker (performed by local theatre favorite Max Allen) and his life-like doll who attracts the attention of a young village boy named Franz, who happens to be engaged to a beautiful maiden, Swanhilda (performed by senior Company member Anne Summers). Reserve tickets by visiting cachearts.org or calling the Ellen Eccles Theatre Box Office at (435) 752-0026.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Blue Ribbon Benefit Dinner & Auction
The Family Place Utah's annual Blue Ribbon Benefit will be held on April 15th at the Riverwoods Conference Center from 6-8PM. Virtual participation will also be available. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and is signified by a blue ribbon. Funds received from the event will go to therapy and education services as well as the organization's Kids Place.
Ongoing events
SATURDAY, FEB. 25 - SATURDAY MARCH. 4
Disney's "Newsies" is being performed at the Ellen Eccles Theatre through Music Theatre West. Tickets ranged from $14-$30. For more information, visit musictheatrewest.org.
Send your event announcements to hjhappen@hjnews.com. You may also post happenings in the "Promote Your Announcement" folder hjnews.com, and those items will appear in the weekend Cache magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.