...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in
the Cache Valley, Castle Country, and western Uinta Basin.
Additional accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in Uinta County
Wyoming, the Bear River Valley, and the Wasatch Back, except 6
to 10 inches in the Park City area.
* WHERE...In Utah, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Wasatch Back, Bear
Lake and Bear River Valley, Western Uinta Basin and Castle
Country. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Be prepared for periods of winter driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
A few of the Stitchers wearing Christmas hats to be sent to Ukraine: Seated: Linda Walker, Pat Burdick, Ruth Mahurin. Standing: Char Shepherd, Jan Kearl, Neita Sorenson, Judy Hymas, Carole Feinauer, Beth McMurray.
In March 2022, a handful of creative ladies met to form a group called “The Stitchers.” Their purpose is to support Ukrainians by making beanie-type hats. The group grew to 20 stitchers and started making other items such as blankets and miscellaneous approved things.
Their first shipment was sent to Poland for the Ukrainians on March 19 by the Lifting Hands International (LHI) organization (see www. liftinghandsinternational.org). Kathy Henrie delivers them to one of their drop-off sites in North Logan. That first shipment included 210 hats and 29 blankets. Bracelets have since been sent to LHI for refugees who have settled in the intermountain area. In December the Stitchers met to celebrate the season and the fact that they had exceeded all expectations. The number of articles created and sent are now: 2182 hats, 88 blankets, 495 bracelets, and 23 miscellaneous objects, for a total of 2788 gifts. In addition, the Stitchers donated 200 hats and bracelets in 2021 and 2022 for the local Toys for Tots drive.
The Stitchers appreciate the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Thrift Store and many individual people who have donated yarn for this project. For anyone who may have yarn to donate, please call 435-219-9900 and leave a message. They also welcome new members. Meetings are held on the last Thursday of each month at the Senior Center at 11:30 AM. At that time, completed items are turned in and new yarn is distributed.
