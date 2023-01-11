a

A few of the Stitchers wearing Christmas hats to be sent to Ukraine: Seated: Linda Walker, Pat Burdick, Ruth Mahurin. Standing: Char Shepherd, Jan Kearl, Neita Sorenson, Judy Hymas, Carole Feinauer, Beth McMurray.

In March 2022, a handful of creative ladies met to form a group called “The Stitchers.” Their purpose is to support Ukrainians by making beanie-type hats. The group grew to 20 stitchers and started making other items such as blankets and miscellaneous approved things.

Their first shipment was sent to Poland for the Ukrainians on March 19 by the Lifting Hands International (LHI) organization (see www. liftinghandsinternational.org). Kathy Henrie delivers them to one of their drop-off sites in North Logan. That first shipment included 210 hats and 29 blankets. Bracelets have since been sent to LHI for refugees who have settled in the intermountain area. In December the Stitchers met to celebrate the season and the fact that they had exceeded all expectations. The number of articles created and sent are now: 2182 hats, 88 blankets, 495 bracelets, and 23 miscellaneous objects, for a total of 2788 gifts. In addition, the Stitchers donated 200 hats and bracelets in 2021 and 2022 for the local Toys for Tots drive.


