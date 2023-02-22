WE GET LETTERS
When readers write in, it covers a wide range of opinion: some think the paper is terrible, while others say it’s just not very good.
One from the former category recently showed up, saying the writer would like a refund immediately, and that since the new editor started, the paper stinks. Whoa!
In particular, the gentleman would like more news from around the county, rather than items focused on Montpelier and the high school. He also doesn’t enjoy the “biased commentary.”
On count A, this is a fair criticism; in particular, we have a trick in covering county commissioner meetings as Monday mornings are when this paper is laid out and goes to press. Kathi Izatt had been doing yeoman’s work in covering them for us, but has taken on full-time employment again in recent months.
The funds available for covering these meetings (school board, various council and board meetings) are somewhat trivial, but available to anyone who wishes to write. We’ve had some wonderful contributions from writers around the valley, and perhaps someone reading this would be interested in stepping up.
As to the biased commentary: I am but one man. I try to offend broadly, but sometimes may fail and offend only a narrow segment of the audience. The good news is: every local writer who has submitted a letter or column has seen it in print. If you have a differing opinion, excellent! Let’s hear it.
ON MISTAKES AND COPYEDITING
The Wall Street Journal recently reprinted an article from one Ms. Rubinstein, reading in part:
It’s clear that copyediting as it’s typically practiced is a white supremacist project, that is, not only for the particular linguistic forms it favors and upholds, which belong to the cultures of whiteness and power, but for how it excludes or erases the voices and styles of those who don’t or won’t perform this culture. Beginning with an elementary school teacher’s red pen, and continuing with agents, publishers, and university faculty who on principle turn away work that arrives on their desk in unconventionally grammatical or imperfectly punctuated form, voices that don’t mimic dominance are muffled when they get to the page and also before they get there—as schools, publishers, and their henchmen entrench the idea that those writing outside convention are not writing “well,” and therefore ought not set their voices to paper at all.
What a relief! I used to kick myself over these things. If you find mistakes in this newspaper going forward, please know that it is a small effort on our part to wage war against systems of oppression.
BE FRUITFUL AND MULTIPLY
In the madness of the world, the best we can hope for is that good men and women have children and teach them well. One of the best I know just had an adventurous one.
Luna Anne Sewell: 39 weeks, 3.34kg, home birth, zero intervention. Midwives didn’t make it in time, so she was brought into this world by these hands.
Amen.
