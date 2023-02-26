WHERE'S THE LOCAL NEWS?
It’s great that the high school sports has a news paper, but what about the rest of the Bear Lake news, county commissioner meeting, hospital board, school board, and all the city’s council meeting that were in the Local News Paper at one time?
Leo Pyne
Montpelier
This question was addressed in the editor's note from last week. Shoot, if we had any more satisfied customers, I'd need another set of fingers to count 'em all.
PARIS WATER QUESTIONS
There aren't many things that ruffle feathers around here like the subject of water. The Paris City Council decided to raise the rates of water and sewer, for everyone and their animals–literally. According to a recent mailer, water for residents, apartments, businesses, rental properties, trailer parks, new connections, water spigots, barns, fields, livestock and water troughs will all cost more.
For some, the rate seems to climb over 300%, sending annual bills into the thousands of dollars, as well as raising connection fees into the thousands and charging late fees that will accrue.
This is all further complicated by a confusing mailer which, when you add the numbers up, seem to charge you for your house, your lawn hydrant and even more if you run a business from home.
The city has decided to also charge new property owners the past-due bills of the previous owners. If a property has been vacant for years, the new owner gets to eat years of water bills.
If there's a matter of outstanding debts, why isn't that being settled with current owners? A sensible government would place a lien on the property, so that the debt is settled during the sale and not waiting as a nasty surprise for the new owner.
Why doesn’t the Paris City Council seem to utilize these enforcement tools, or charge according to usage, instead of punishing everyone with higher rates, and some businesses with massively higher rates? Not only does this seem morally unjust—this can also be illegal, as state law requires that all fees for municipal services be tied to an equivalent expense.
According to Idaho’s Open Meeting Law, the city was supposed to let everyone know about their vote to raise rates. They instead waited until winter, when two-thirds of the town was gone, and placed a note on the council door and in the News-Examiner, which is by subscription only.
The city’s Facebook and website were not updated to show that this vote would occur. In fact, when going into City Hall to pay my bill prior to the vote, I was not informed of any impending vote or increase. Then, a few days later accepting payment for the entire year, the city informed me that I would have to pay more still.
Because the meeting was not posted online as the law requires, the remedy is that any actions made within it are null and void. Now the city seems ready to march ahead with the same plans. On March 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall, the city is taking public comments on this topic. I plan on being there to hold the council accountable for what looks like a terrible law. There are a lot of unresolved questions that need to be addressed.
If the Facebook page has been up for years and was updated with information about the Fourth of July festivities and not much else, what other ordinances and actions have been slipped in without notice? And now they've deleted the page—and the city website—altogether.
I know a thing or two about the website. It was by all accounts good and functional, and the city clerk has been educated on how to operate and post information to the website. But for some reason this stopped happening. Are there more items that Paris citizens ought to know about?
When notified of their failure in transparency, the reaction of the Council was to double down, deleting the city's online presence to avoid having to post any information at all. The city clerk also requested I shut down the site prior to a legal vote—is this ethical or legal? While their mailed statements sound positive and helpful, their actions seem more intent on keeping people in the dark.
Meanwhile they've hired a new assistant clerk for the city clerk, and it's as hard as ever to get answers over there. Something seems fishy and it isn't the lake.
