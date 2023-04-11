...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Skyline...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
A kitten looks out of its cage at the Cache County Sheriff Animal Services Building on Monday in Logan.
Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen recently specified the public-safety oriented purpose of the county’s new impound facility, saying that stray cats not posing a threat to the community will not be a priority.
“We’re an animal impound facility, not a shelter,” Jensen explained. “Just because a cat’s feral doesn’t make it a public safety issue. A loose dog, a stray dog, is a public safety issue.”
Jensen said the mission of the facility is to ensure the public is safe from animal related threats. In doing so, he said, they have no obligation or qualification to run trap-neuter-return programs.
“We have taken cats that have had licenses and tags,” he said. “It wasn’t a feral cat process.”
Still, he said, New Vision Veterinary, the non-profit intake facility and shelter with whom his department has partnered, has offered TNR programs in the past and plans to in the future once they are more established in the county.
“I think as we get up and running and New Vision gets up and running, there’ll be a lot more options with feral cats,” he said. “But they can’t be the only option in Cache Valley either, that’s more than any one program can handle.”
Other than New Vision, Jensen said the Cache Humane Society is the only organization in the valley with the legal ability to implement TNR programs.
“It boils down to funding and who pays for the TNR programs,” he said. “As far as the trapping piece of it goes, animal control could certainly help with the trapping part of it, but where do we take them once they’re trapped and who’s doing the surgeries and all those things? … That all comes with a cost.”
Jensen said there seems to be a public perception that the county’s impound facility is in competition with Cache Humane Society — a notion he hopes to replace with opportunities for the organizations to work together.
“I think at some point I’m going to meet with the humane society,” he said. “We both have very specific rules and functions and ours is an impound facility and public safety and they’re a shelter and a rescue, and we need to be able to work together as partners.”
Stacey Frisk, the executive director Cache Humane Society, told The Herald Journal she hopes there will be more effective cat programs implemented in the valley.
“Managing stray cats is an essential public service,” she said in an email. “We’ve had at least 5 cats euthanized in Cache County in the last few years after partial consumption of bats that tested positive for rabies. Allowing feral cats to spread unmanaged is a legitimate public health problem and we are hopeful that this new facility under the Cache County Council will start to make a dent in the exploding local population.”
