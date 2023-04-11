animal services cats

A kitten looks out of its cage at the Cache County Sheriff Animal Services Building on Monday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen recently specified the public-safety oriented purpose of the county’s new impound facility, saying that stray cats not posing a threat to the community will not be a priority.

“We’re an animal impound facility, not a shelter,” Jensen explained. “Just because a cat’s feral doesn’t make it a public safety issue. A loose dog, a stray dog, is a public safety issue.”


