Two property owners showed at the Paris city council meeting of Feb. 21, each expressing dismay at what they perceived to be exorbitant water fees enacted by the city.
The council had voted to approve comprehensive bills overhauling water and sewer policy on Jan. 17, and then sent letters to homeowners and businesses outlining some of the changes.
The new fees appeared to represent a modest increase for a homeowner, but for some businesses would amount to a tripling or quadrupling of fees, to the tune of thousands of dollars per year.
Clint Goodrich, owner of El Camino Donuts, wrote a letter to the city on Feb. 7, objecting to the fees and pointing out violations by the council of Idaho’s Open Meeting Law. Specifically, the council had failed to post notices on its website and Facebook page regarding the ordinances.
Once notified of such a violation, a public board is required to acknowledge the violation and nullify any actions of the meeting in question. The council did so, posting a notice in this newspaper, as well as further notices for a new hearing on the same ordinances, to be held March 7.
Goodrich spoke at the council meeting on Feb. 21, saying the new rates would cost him an extra $2000 annually, and that the increase (between 300% and 400%) seemed arbitrary and out of any proportion to his property’s water use. He pointed out that he has no landscaping and not even a dishwasher in either his business or residence, and that he has already changed fixtures to minimize water flow.
Part of this increase is due to a new differentiation between commercial and residential connections; the commercial rate is higher, and Goodrich had been notified that he would now have to pay both, as he lives in the apartment above the donut shop.
Another element of the new ordinances is hefty fees on new connections, amounting to $10,000 for water and sewer combined. If a property owner wants to take an empty building and create a similar setup to what Goodrich has done, for example, the city appears poised to ask $20,000 to turn the water on.
The connection fees and monthly rate appear to apply to short-term rentals as well. If a homeowner decides to rent a room in the summer or start a different home business, it appears he would pay a new connection fee, as well as the commercial water rate year-round, as the city does not allow seasonal water connection.
A second business owner spoke after Goodrich, saying his four tenants in four units would cause his water bills to spike, even though the combined use is less than a typical single-family home with a lawn.
This newspaper attempted to obtain a copy of the ordinances from the city clerk by email. None was forthcoming, but the newspaper did review a printed copy at City Hall. Interpretations in this article are derived from that reading, as well as conversations with property owners who reported their respective interpretations.
At the same meeting on Feb. 21, the council voted to delete and shutter both its website and Facebook page indefinitely. The website had been set up in 2022, and paid for by private donation.
The council next takes up the matter at the public hearing on March 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.