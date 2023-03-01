w

Paris mayor Brad Wilks speaks with a citizen, May 2022.

 News-Examiner staff

Two property owners showed at the Paris city council meeting of Feb. 21, each expressing dismay at what they perceived to be exorbitant water fees enacted by the city.

The council had voted to approve comprehensive bills overhauling water and sewer policy on Jan. 17, and then sent letters to homeowners and businesses outlining some of the changes.


