...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Minor flooding downstream from the dam will be
possible.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 6.7 feet (800 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will remain near Action stage through
Saturday, but flows are expected to continue to gradually
recede over time. Peak flows have already occurred.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Near minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 8.9 feet (800 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
When the curtain parts and hundreds of audience members gaze at the stage of the Ellen Eccles Theatre later this summer, they will hear harmonious delights and witness immersive acting as they spectate performances from the Utah Festival Opera.
The experience, however, would be far less noteworthy if the stage was unlit, undecorated and unprepared.
That is where Brent Innes, the company’s technical director, comes in.
He spoke with The Herald Journal Thursday morning while his crew were preparing a tent that protrudes 32 feet from the south side of the Ellen Eccles Theatre.
Five of the company’s productions set to take place in the Ellen Eccles Theatre, he explained.
“We’ll rotate scenery in and out of the stage,” he said. “Every night when we change over into a new show, then it becomes a giant game essentially of piecing things in the tent and the annex.”
According to Innes, preparing for the performances is no small task.
“Over in the Dansante, we’ve got the shop just full of scenery,” he said. “We’re building away and putting things together.”
When asked if there is anything unique in terms of the performances’ sets this year, Innes talked about some of the features that will be seen on the set of “Lohengrin,” the 19th century opera by Richard Wagner.
“It’s very fantasy-world oriented,” he said. “There’s a giant 22-foot raked turntable with different steps going up and down it, so that will be center-stage.”
According to Innes, “Lohengrin” has only been produced five times in the United States, and never before in Utah.
“It’s going to be cool,” he said. “I know we’ve got some really talented performers in that one.”
Innes — an associate professor of theatre design and technology at Utah State University Eastern — said he “didn’t start as an opera person.
“My background is theatre, straight theatre and film,” he said. “Coming into festival opera was new because opera was not in my wheelhouse. … I have learned a lot and gained an appreciation for opera as a part of it.”
Innes said his first experience in the field was as “that dumb kid in high school” who decided to help out when he learned his school needed help with sceneries and lighting.
“35 years later, here I am still,” he said. “We make the magic. We’re the unseen, unsung part of the process.”
