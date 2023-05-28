s

Due to the pandemic and availability of contractors since the awarding of the $500,000 economic development grant in 2020 to the City of Montpelier for the downtown renovation project, plans for implementation in 2023 is under way. Contract negotiations are continuing with anticipation of the project beginning this summer.

The infrastructure project includes replacing and repair crumbling concrete sidewalks, curbs and pavers and bringing them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act on the 7th and 8th street blocks on Washington Street. In addition, a portion of the block grant funds and many donated funds have been raised to improve the existing, little-used park across from city hall. To be known as Heritage Park, the venue will include landscaping, lighting, water filling station, picnic tables, six 8’ x 12’ murals depicting Montpelier history and a covered performance stage for day and night time events.


