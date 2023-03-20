Mark Budge wrote in after seeing his old team in “Out of the Past”:
Thanks for the 50 years ago section of last week’s paper about our trip to state. I was the last and least of those 12 players, but my memory is vivid of that year in Bear Lake basketball. Quite a year, as Aberdeen, who we beat for the district championships, won state that year.
Aberdeen had a 7 ft. tall guy, Steve Hayes, who is Idaho State’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder and played several years in the NBA. Bear Lake beat them 3 out of 5 times that year, including two last-second shots in back-to-back district championship games. So not seizing the moment and opportunity of our 17-18 year-old youth, has haunted all of us on that team for 50 years. That’s why the Bears winning this year and a couple of times just a few years ago mean so much to me.
”IF YOU’RE NOT STARVING, THANK ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION”
Idaho Republicans are taking a bit of a beating in conservative press, over a resolution they’re sending to President Biden and to Congress. Depending on who you ask, SJM-101 is either a request to get tough on immigration and secure the borders, or, as Breitbart News puts it: “Idaho Republicans Plead with Biden to Flood U.S. Labor Market with More Foreign Workers, Approve Amnesty.”
The legislators don’t seem to like the way the resolution is being interpreted, and have responded with the statement on the back page of this edition.
Sen. Jim Guthrie of Inkom has separately filed a press release saying, “A California transplant in the Idaho Senate has been quick to say ‘don’t change my state’. As a native Idahoan and a farmer, I know that Idaho has been built on the back of our farm workers.”
I grew up in a mountain town in California. We heard a lot about “free trade,” about people “doing the jobs Americans don’t want to do,” and so forth. Looking back, I say this: If a California transplant tries to warn you about migrant labor and where it leads, perhaps listen.
