The 2023 Legislative Session has drawn to a close, with many issues debated along the way. We thought it was important for lawmakers to give their account of that session, its highs and lows, and where they plan to go from here.
We offered every lawmaker in eastern Idaho a chance to answer three questions:
- What legislation are you most proud of passing and why?
- What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
- What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
These are the legislators’ responses:
Sen. Mark Harris
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
Besides the needed property tax relief provided by House Bill 292, one of the pieces of legislation I am proud of sponsoring is Senate Joint Resolution 101. SCR 101 begins the process of making Emergency Medical Services (EMS) an essential state service for the benefit of all Idahoans. Potential future legislation will provide a path for the statewide planning, coordination of services and funding. With the population growth in Idaho, our EMS personal are greatly stressed. Our EMS are often the first responders on the scene of accidents, with many being volunteers that serve without compensation. Our EMS are a valuable part of our communities, and we need to do all we can to help them be able to help us.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
I was disappointed in the fact that Senate Bill 1163 failed to pass. S1163 is a piece of legislation that Senator Kevin Cook worked on to require manufacturers of internet-capable devices to install and activate technology to help parents to protect their children from on-line pornography. Currently, manufacturers are not required to provide the filtering capability, and our kids are often exposed to harmful materials at the push of a button. This legislation would have provided parents and kids with an extra level of protection with technology that already exists.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I will be working on several things during the interim, one being a concern that was brought to me by several county coroners. There is an increasing number of problems and concerns regarding coroners being able to find the next of kin after fatal accidents and other incidents. In some cases, it is taking several days to locate a relative of the deceased person. I will be working with the coroners on a voluntary way for citizens to provide information through the driver’s license data bank.
Rep. Kevin Andrus
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
I am most proud of sponsoring and passing the food stamp work requirement bill.
This bill will require able-bodied adults, who currently receive food stamps, and do not have dependents to either be working, volunteering or going to school. I believe in helping those that need assistance and giving them a hand up, not a handout. Based on the numbers I received, this will get 16,000 Idahoans back into the workforce. This will be a great benefit to Idaho businesses, the economy, individuals and families.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
I am most disappointed that H314, the bill to stop obscene materials to be shown in libraries and schools, did not pass. The current law prohibits someone to give obscene materials to minors, but there is an exemption that allows libraries and schools to do so. The proposed bill would eliminate that exemption while still allowing materials that have literary or cultural value to be permitted. This bill also would improve parental rights as none of the materials would be removed, just put in an age-appropriate section that the parents would have access to if they so choose.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
I hope to continue to help people get into the workforce so that they will be benefited and businesses can keep their doors open. I am also interested in what can be done to protect the communities in my district that are being negatively affected by the influx of nightly rentals. These rentals have started to take over towns and make it difficult for young families with children to move into or stay in the areas. I hope to be able to find a solution that will help these areas while not jeopardizing personal property rights of individuals.
Rep. Josh Wheeler
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
Historic investments were made in education this session. Idaho students deserve diverse post-secondary options beyond a 4-year degree, and HB267 and HB24 work together to represent great things for Career Technical Education. These bills will connect students with apprenticeships, certifications, and technical training and prepare them for in-demand careers throughout the state. It’s a real win for our children and our workforce. This was one of the signature issues of my campaign, so I’m enthusiastic to see the improved support and funding for CTE.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
As a member of the Health & Welfare Committee, I was disappointed to see HB81 fail to pass. This bill aimed to extend the sunset on the Maternal Mortality Review Committee (MMRC). Created in 2019, the MMRC was established to review maternal deaths and make recommendations to improve health services and policy. The work of this small committee is critical to support best health outcomes for Idaho’s mothers and babies. I’m confident we can find a solution to continue this important work in the future.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
Idaho has a shortage of physicians, especially in rural areas. HB153 was the bill that created a limited license to allow medical school graduates who did not match to a residency in their first year to practice in Idaho, under a supervising physician, for up to a year. In this interim session, I will work on additional solutions that can attract and retain health care professionals in Idaho. It is critical that we have more general practitioners in the state to best support Idaho families. I will also continue work to support our Idaho public education system as it serves students, teachers and parents.
