...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero in Bryce Canyon; as low as 15 below zero in
Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Unsheltered populations
are at risk of hypothermia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding Utahns to keep their dogs under control for the sake of big game animals like elk and deer.
According to a press release on Monday, there have been “several instances where deer and other big game were chased by dogs, and an elk was injured.”
The release states wild animals in Utah typically have a difficult time finding food in the winter months. This year’s cold, harsh conditions have only made things more challenging.
If animals need to use their energy reserves to flee from dogs, they may be less likely to live to see spring.
The press release quotes Max Magnus, the DWR big game coordinator, to further explain what can happen if animals are scared and run.
“It uses up energy they may need to survive,” he said in the release. “They can’t afford to waste energy.”
Magnus also warned that scared wildlife may also harm or kill dogs they are frightened by.
"It is also in your best interest to not allow your pet to chase wildlife, because Utah law states that a person may kill or injure a dog that is 'attacking, chasing or worrying any species of hoofed protected wildlife,'" the release states.
The DWR provided the following tips from Wild Aware Utah related to pet safety:
— Keep your dog’s vaccinations up to date.
— Be aware that moose can be especially aggressive toward dogs.
— Always supervise pets when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk.
— Avoid going near den sites and thick vegetation.
— If you find an animal carcass, leave the area because it could be a kill that a cougar is guarding or will be returning to.
— Make noise while hiking.
— Do not allow dogs to “play with” or chase wildlife. It is against Utah law to allow dogs to chase or harass hoofed wildlife, like deer, elk and moose.
