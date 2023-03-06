If you’re on the lookout for wild swans, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says there are at least a couple of places in northern Utah to view the migrating waterfowl.
And March is the time to see them.
"Swans are amazing birds to see in flight," Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Northern Region Outreach Manager Mark Hadley said in a news release. "You'll have no problem spotting them — they're huge and almost pure white in color. I encourage you to take the opportunity to get out and see them during their migration this spring!"
Both tundra swans and trumpeter swans stop in Utah's wetlands for some much-needed rest and refueling during their migration north in the spring, according to DWR. Their spring migration takes the swans from wintering grounds in California to nesting sites in Canada and Alaska.
According to the DWR, the Compton's Knoll viewing area — a small hill on the southeast side of the Salt Creek Waterfowl Management Area — is a perfect place to view swans and other birds.
"The hill places you above the marsh, providing fantastic viewing opportunities for those who have binoculars or spotting scopes," the DWR said. "Two bird viewing blinds are also located at the bottom of the hill."
The Salt Creek WMA is about 12 miles northwest of Corinne. Except for Compton's Knoll, the rest of the WMA is closed until September, ther DWR says, and reminds visitors to remain behind closed gates and only view the swans from Compton's Knoll or the two bird viewing blinds at the bottom of the hill.
The Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge is another great place. Managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the refuge — and its Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge Auto Tour Route — is another great place to see migrating swans this spring, according to the DWR. It is located about 12 miles west of Brigham City.
To reach the auto tour route, exit I-15 at exit 363, and travel west on West Forest Street until you come to a large parking area with an observation tower," according to the DWR. "Stop at the tower to look for swans in the marsh to the north. You can then drive along the 12-mile auto tour route. The route will take you on a journey through the heart of the refuge. You could see thousands of swans in the wetlands along the driving route.
The refuge is also holding a Swan Day event on March 11. More information about the event is available on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website: https://www.fws.gov/event/swan-day-2023.
Swan event at the DWR's Eccles Wildlife Education Center
You probably won’t see swans at this DWR event, but you can learn more about them, participate in fun activities and go on a nature walk at the DWR's George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Wildlife Education Center and Hasenyager Preserve. The event will be held on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1157 S. Waterfowl Way in Farmington.
The DWR's Eccles Wildlife Education Center is part of the Farmington Bay Waterfowl Management Area. The WMA is closed to vehicle traffic from March 1 until September, but the education center is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
While the event is free, participants are asked to register for it in advance on the Eventbrite page.
