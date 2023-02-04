}The city of Logan is seeking input from the community about a 10-acre dog park as part of the larger regional park complex south of the Log.
According to director of parks and recreation, Russ Akina, the city is hoping to gain perspective from the community about the proposed dog park as there have been challenges with Rendezvous Dog Park located in South Logan.
“That park is just not meeting the needs and expectations of those who use it,” Akina said.
The proposed park will include an area for both large and small dogs, a non-turf agility course, and 47 acres of nature trails and a disc golf course. According to one of the engineers working on the project, Bailey Johnson, the park would offer anything anybody would need from a dog park.
“Your dog will be able to enjoy the amenities, but also there are going to be so many cool amenities for everyone else,” Johnson said.
Local dog-owner Naomi Clements said the proposed park would be perfect for those who don’t have yards for their dogs.
“I tried to raise my puppy in a townhouse and I didn’t anticipate how hard it would be,” Clements said. “This would have been great for my dog to stretch her legs at a place that is dog-friendly.”
Stevie Tripple, a dog-agility handler, said it is often hard to find fenced areas to conduct agility events.
“It would be nice to have a place nearby,” Tripple said.
Beth Krusi, who’s also a dog-owner and agility handler, agreed.
“It would be nice if Logan could become a more dog-friendly place,” she said, “because it’s really not.”
Along with the proposed dog-park, the city is proposing a park for the Woodruff neighborhood as a part of the complex.
According to Akina, community members living in the Woodruff neighborhood, near the landfill, reached out to the city over a year ago to inquire about getting a nearby park.
“Our standard is to try and get parks somewhere between a quarter mile and no more than half a mile from neighborhoods,” Akina said. “The distance between that neighborhood and the closest park is greater than that, and it’s not safe.”
In 2010, a master plan was created to determine what to do with the landfill post-closure. The plan, according to Akina, was to turn the landfill into recreational use for the city.
As the landfill is now almost completely capped, the city is proposing turning the land into more than 100 acres of bike trails. According to Akina, the city also wants to utilize the land where the Green Waste Facility is currently located as a fitness and learning park.
According to Mario Suarez, a Logan resident who lives near the proposed parks, the parks are not only going to be beneficial to those who live nearby, but to Logan in general.
“It’s going to help a lot of people,” he said, “especially considering that the neighborhood is predominantly people of color.”
If approved, Suarez said he is looking forward to future summers where he and his wife can walk their two dogs close to their home. Those wishing to provide feedback about the dog park can fill out a survey on the city’s website.
