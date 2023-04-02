Support Local Journalism

An aggressive moose has been reported on a popular winter trail in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest near Georgetown. Members of the public have had recent encounters with this moose on the groomed trail extending beyond the parking area where Georgetown Canyon Road ends and Caribou-Targhee National Forest Road 102 begins. This part of the trail is groomed and maintained for winter recreationists, however Idaho Fish and Game is asking the public to please consider recreating elsewhere.

“We know it's tough to ask people who enjoy this trail to recreate somewhere else, but avoiding this area is in the interest of both public safety and concern for the moose’s well-being,” says Jennifer Jackson, Regional Communications Manager for Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Region.


