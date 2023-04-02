...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches, with locally up to 12 inches in the Bear Lake and Bear
River Valley areas.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes Monday
through Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy at times Sunday night
into Monday morning. Snow intensity may decrease early Monday
afternoon before increasing once again late Monday afternoon
into Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
An aggressive moose has been reported on a popular winter trail in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest near Georgetown. Members of the public have had recent encounters with this moose on the groomed trail extending beyond the parking area where Georgetown Canyon Road ends and Caribou-Targhee National Forest Road 102 begins. This part of the trail is groomed and maintained for winter recreationists, however Idaho Fish and Game is asking the public to please consider recreating elsewhere.
“We know it's tough to ask people who enjoy this trail to recreate somewhere else, but avoiding this area is in the interest of both public safety and concern for the moose’s well-being,” says Jennifer Jackson, Regional Communications Manager for Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Region.
Though incidents with moose are usually rare, moose can be defensive if startled. In this case, the moose is dealing with harsh winter conditions and likely finds the groomed trail easy to navigate, and that is creating some conflicts for trail users.
“The moose has to be as tired of this long winter as everyone else is,” says Jackson. “Dealing with snowy conditions and human disturbance, it sounds like this moose has reached its tipping point and isn’t being tolerant of those who get too close!”
Though public safety is the main issue, Fish and Game is also concerned about the moose itself. The stress of being disturbed by trail users—even when unintentional—can cause the moose to burn its remaining energy reserves necessary to survive this severe and prolonged winter. In fact, Fish and Game is asking recreationists throughout the Southeast Region to give wintering wildlife their space and to consider avoiding areas used by wintering big game animals until winter conditions improve.
So, in spite of your best efforts to avoid moose on a trail, what do you do if you encounter one?
•Keep your distance, at least three car lengths between you and the moose. Never approach a moose, especially a female with her young.
•If recreating with dogs, maintain control of your pets with leashes and don’t allow them to chase moose or other wildlife. In fact, its unlawful to allow dogs to chase wildlife.
•A moose will often bluff by pawing the ground and licking its lips. If it lowers its ears, a charge is likely forthcoming!
•If a moose charges, run. Try to keep a tree or other object between you and the moose, or climb a tree if necessary.
•If you find yourself on the ground, curl in a ball and do your best to protect your face and head. Try not to make noise. Moose charge because they perceive you as a threat. If you are curled up on the ground quietly, you will likely appear less threatening.
•Discharging a can of bear spray may also deter a charging moose.
If you have any questions about recreating around wildlife or if you have a wildlife encounter to report in southeast Idaho, please contact Fish and Game at 208-232-4703.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.