120 Years Ago
Montpelier Examiner
August 7, 1903
YOUNG MAN MEETS DEATH WHILE WORKING NEAR OPAL
Last Wednesday an accident took place at Opal which cost one man his life and another a broken arm. John Ramsey was the name of the young man who was killed. The other's name we did not learn.
The two were working on a new bridge, being built by the Short Line at Opal. They were high up in the air placing a big timber in position, when the stay ropes broke precipitating them to the ground. In falling an immense stick of timber landed squarely across the body of Ramsey, crushing his abdomen and legs. He was immediately taken to Pocatello, but died a few hours later.
100 Years Ago
Bear Lake County News
August 9, 1923
MONTPELIER RODEO TO BE HELD AUG. 24-25
Programs will soon be out announcing the events of the Montpelier Rodeo and Stockmen's Reunion that will be held In this city August 24th and 25th. This will be the First Annual Wild West Show to be held in Montpelier, and the program will include many thrilling stunts. The amount offered in purses will be approximately $2000; prizes will be offered for all events.
More than forty famous bucking horses from western Idaho and Wyoming are being entered and these, with the many local horses, will give the riders plenty of material to work on. Among the bucking horses are Grave Digger, Hell-to-Ride, Undertaker's Pet and many others. Some of the most notable riders in the country have entered already and it is evident that there will be the greatest collection of American, Spanish and Indian Broncho Busters ever assembled in this part of the country.
75 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 12, 1948
WILL LAY SOLDIER TO REST
Graveside services for Technical Sergeant Verdon C. Sorenson, who was killed May 14, 1944 in Italy, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Dingle cemetery. The remains will arrive at the Matthews Mortuary today (Thursday).
T.Sgt. Sorenson first enlisted in 1938 in the 38th U. S. Infantry. On completing his enlisted period, he entered the air corps. He was overseas 20 months and participated in the North African and Sicilian campaigns before his service in Italy.
50 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 9, 1973
DEVELOPMENT ON LAKE PARK STUDIED
A feasibility study was made on August 5 and 6 on development of Idaho State Park property on Bear Lake extending northward from the Utah-Idaho State line, according to Mike Harned, manager Bear Lake North Beach State Park.
Pictures were taken of the shoreline and acreage to determine best locations for possible camping areas. Findings and recommendations will be presented to the Parks Department and Parks Board in hopes of further development, Mr. Harned said.
25 Years Ago
The News-Examiner
August 12, 1998
COMMISSIONERS WAIT TO ADOPT ALLINGER PARK
The Bear Lake County Commissioners decided to get more information before they take over the operation of Allinger Park. Allinger Park was one of the items discussed at Monday's commissioner meeting.
Bear Lake School Superintendent Robert Stevens told the commissioners that the district has been paying for the maintenance of the park since it was created, but the district would prefer to concentrate on items that deal more directly with education. The county has a deed on about the northernmost 15 percent of Allinger Park, while the school district holds deed to about 85 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.