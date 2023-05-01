e

Tex Creek, Montpelier, and Georgetown Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) managed by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will remain closed to all public entry until May 15, 2023. Big game animals are still concentrated on these WMAs due to persisting snow levels in some areas of the Upper Snake and Southeast Regions.

Hunters and other outdoor recreationists are reminded that springtime is still hard on big game, especially after a severe winter. Fat reserves are depleted, making animals vulnerable when disturbed.


