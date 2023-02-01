...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10
below zero.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
This winter’s version of Frosty the Snowman has made a triumphant return to Logan Canyon to greet tourists, skiers and business travelers alike. Icy snow in the traditional triple stack sports coal buttons with its own orange carrot-like nose and branches for arms. Dwarfing most of his cousins in towns on the Bear Lake or Cache Valley side of the mountain, our new snowy speci-man towers more than 15 feet high and dominates the surrounding landscape. You may want to take the kids on a drive for the perfect photo op in the next month or two.
During more than a year of almost daily trips to and from the “big city,” Logan Canyon has shared ever-evolving curiosities. In addition to our large snow sculpture, the animal kingdom delights with deer herds or singles valiantly attempting to re-establish sovereignty over their feeding grounds or their favored route to a water source. An overly rotund and shy beaver family stopped traffic by waddling laboriously to, then squeezed under, the guardrail en route to their homesite where they had created yet another dam that threatened to push the stream past its banks. A moose likewise opted to obstruct by standing firmly in the right hand lane to divert and stop oncoming traffic. Eagles perch on brittle crags, snow drips from overburdened branches and rocks proudly host snowy mounds as the river rushes by. Boulders tumbled to crash onto the highway and blocked the road for hours, as have avalanches, much to the disgust of those bound further north to Beaver Mountain or The Sinks.
Not to be outdone, manmade displays mean families negotiate the tight turns with ever-larger and faster trailers loaded with their favorite recreational equipment. Often, the curves are underestimated leading to encroachment into the opposite lane. Fender benders, animal carcasses and stuck vehicles routinely result. Vehicles often pose head-scratchers such as the early morning sight of two law enforcement officers hypothesizing as to why the nearby sedan was resting on its roof, all four tires unblemished and no sign of road damage nor other obvious cause for the car’s position. Most heartening are the late-night rescuers who stop to help stranded drivers, share a warm drink, jump start a balky engine or issue a plain old offer to “run you back” to the nearest gas pump.
Returning to the artfully assembled snowman at its undisclosed location, as yet the big guy has no known name. Send your best moniker to jwagner@news-examiner.net, and our favorite will win a new Smith & Wesson folding knife.
Also, keep watch. In 2022, industrious artistes first planted a snowman by Tony Grove, then later added two cousins atop ridges at Rick Springs. You may be first on the scene to spy new snow piles this year; send photos if you spot anything of note. Happy hunting!
