a

The Logan Canyon snowman in process.

 Heather Humpherys Savage

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

This winter’s version of Frosty the Snowman has made a triumphant return to Logan Canyon to greet tourists, skiers and business travelers alike. Icy snow in the traditional triple stack sports coal buttons with its own orange carrot-like nose and branches for arms. Dwarfing most of his cousins in towns on the Bear Lake or Cache Valley side of the mountain, our new snowy speci-man towers more than 15 feet high and dominates the surrounding landscape. You may want to take the kids on a drive for the perfect photo op in the next month or two.

During more than a year of almost daily trips to and from the “big city,” Logan Canyon has shared ever-evolving curiosities. In addition to our large snow sculpture, the animal kingdom delights with deer herds or singles valiantly attempting to re-establish sovereignty over their feeding grounds or their favored route to a water source. An overly rotund and shy beaver family stopped traffic by waddling laboriously to, then squeezed under, the guardrail en route to their homesite where they had created yet another dam that threatened to push the stream past its banks. A moose likewise opted to obstruct by standing firmly in the right hand lane to divert and stop oncoming traffic. Eagles perch on brittle crags, snow drips from overburdened branches and rocks proudly host snowy mounds as the river rushes by. Boulders tumbled to crash onto the highway and blocked the road for hours, as have avalanches, much to the disgust of those bound further north to Beaver Mountain or The Sinks.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.