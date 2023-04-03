e
Glacier NPS

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game with input from the Southeast Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee (WFAC) initiated the feeding of deer and elk at several locations in the Southeast Region beginning in early February.

Approximately, 30 tons of deer feed is currently being distributed to 23 authorized feed sites per week. In addition, several authorized feed sites for elk are currently on-going. Between 1 and 2 tons of hay is being distributed at each elk feed site each day. Winter conditions persist throughout much of the region, especially in the southeast corner of the state.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.