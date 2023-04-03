...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches, with locally up to 15 inches in the Bear Lake and Bear
River Valley areas.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes Monday through Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy at times Monday
morning. Snow intensity may decrease early Monday afternoon
before increasing once again late Monday afternoon into Tuesday
morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game with input from the Southeast Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee (WFAC) initiated the feeding of deer and elk at several locations in the Southeast Region beginning in early February.
Approximately, 30 tons of deer feed is currently being distributed to 23 authorized feed sites per week. In addition, several authorized feed sites for elk are currently on-going. Between 1 and 2 tons of hay is being distributed at each elk feed site each day. Winter conditions persist throughout much of the region, especially in the southeast corner of the state.
Using winter-feeding criteria and input from WFAC members, Fish and Game has been focusing efforts on the highest-priority locations where feeding could address concerns with struggling animals, conflicts with animals in haystacks and feedlines, and public safety concerns with animals on highways and roads. Other factors considered when selecting feeding sites have included number of animals reached, accessibility, sufficient distance from roads and highways, and seclusion from public disturbance. All current feed sites are located on private property except where noted below.
Idaho Fish and Game sincerely thanks those local, state, federal, and county agencies as well as private landowners and volunteers that have provided assistance with these authorized feeding operations so far.
Summary of current feeding sites authorized by Idaho Fish and Game:
Deer:
•Bear Lake Plateau (3 sites, including 2 sites at Bear Lake State Park on east side of Bear Lake)
•Worm Creek on west side of Bear Lake (2 sites)
•Indian Creek/Dry Canyon
•Montpelier Canyon
•Montpelier Wildlife Management Area (2 sites)
•Bloomington Canyon
•St. Charles (lands managed by United States Forest Service and Idaho Department of Lands)
•Green Canyon
•Paris Canyon
•Fish Haven
•Cub River (2 sites)
•Mink Creek (Franklin County, 3 sites)
•Little Mountain
•Soda Hills (3 sites, including previous site at Swenson Canyon)
Elk:
•Banks Valley
•Liberty area
•Stockton Canyon
•Dayton area
•City of Montpelier (on the Montpelier Wildlife Management Area)
Several additional feed sites have been authorized in areas throughout the region to specifically address localized conflicts with elk in feedlines.
Idaho Fish and Game will continue to regularly meet with the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee to monitor winter conditions and address winter-feeding actions.
Please check Idaho Fish and Game’s website at idfg.idaho.gov and the Southeast Region Idaho Fish and Game Facebook page @idfg.southeast for winter feeding updates every Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.