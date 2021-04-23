The Preston Police Department, located at 70 West Oneida, is a designated drop off point for unused prescriptions. The highlight the need to dispose of unused medications, the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, has been set for Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The initiative was started in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to properly dispose of medications that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse, and theft.
Nearly 10 million Americans misused prescription pain relievers in 2019, including 60,000 Idahoans ages 12 and older, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Additionally, results from the 2019 Idaho Youth Risk Behavior and Idaho Healthy Youth Surveys found that nearly 23% of Idaho 12th graders reported that they had misused a prescription drug one or more times in their life. While a majority of youth did not report misusing prescription drugs, of those that did, over 41% took or received them from a family member or friend, and over 60% misused the medication in their own home.
Unfortunately, substance misuse and drug overdose deaths have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that over 87,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the U.S. in the 12 months ending in September 2020 – the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period.
The detrimental impacts of COVID-19 make it even more critical that unused medications are removed from homes – where they can find their way into the wrong hands.
The Idaho Office of Drug Policy appreciates the efforts of Take Back Day event organizers across the state; and encourages Idahoans to take advantage of this opportunity to help prevent drug misuse and improve the health and safety of Idaho's communities.
When left in a medicine cabinet, thrown away or flushed, unused prescriptions can be dangerous to people, animals, or the environment.