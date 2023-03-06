· Lunch provided by: Cooper’s Restaurant & Sports Bar - Bear Lake West
· 12:10 Introductions
· New business member spotlight:
Bethany Forest –Owner, GloHo Photography. Specializes in Real Estate photography and looking for STR business to photograph. Owns a skin care line, yoga studio, likes to focus on retreats. Bethany comes to us from Ogden. Reach out to her at GloHophoto.com Welcome Bethany!
· Real Estate snapshot: Business is still thriving but slowing down a little. Interest rates are making people skeptical and home prices are stabilizing in our area.
· Northern Utah Chamber Coalition Update:
State of Utah is projected to double population by 2030. Currently our Rich County economic growth is built first by agriculture, secondly government and education, and then travel and tourism. The Transient Room Tax for 2022 was over $1 million collected; part of which will come back to our community. Mark would like to put together an ad hoc committee to draft a white paper allowing the Chamber to take an official stance on Short Term Rental legislation in our community.
· We had significant conversation surrounding lake use and development. Marina expansion has been announced for the north side of our current Bear Lake State Park. Construction should be started May 2023 and completed May 2025. $55-60 million has been allocated to this project.
· USU has been awarded $300,000 for a lake use assessment, identifying opportunities for conservation.
· Affordable housing: Mark will look into ways that we can help bring this State allocated money to use in Bear Lake Valley for diversified housing use.
· Events: Should we, as a chamber, continue to host events or turn them over to another entity?
We have several opportunities throughout the year to help support each other’s events that are chamber assisted, although not chamber sponsored that benefit our local businesses. Examples include the Marathon Trifecta hosted by Run Bear Lake (RunBearLake.com) in June and Cruze the Caribbean in September. If you have a talent you would like to share surrounding events we would love to hear from you. Sometimes we forget who we can ask! We will get more in-depth with this topic at our May meeting.
· Meeting Adjourned at 1:27pm
April meeting: Thursday, April 6, 5:30-8 p.m. at Sunrise Resort, Garden City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.