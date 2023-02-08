Support Local Journalism

In light of the recent turmoil in Memphis, why choose the title “Enforcement”? Well I felt it necessary to comment on this word. In the dictionary, enforcement means “the act or process of enforcing; to compel obedience.” It definitely is an action word. What has gone on in Memphis is unacceptable and I hope the justice system prevails. But let us step back from that situation and look at the bigger picture.

I am from a generation which, for the most part, has respected law and order. When my dad got stopped for a speeding ticket, he pulled over and did what the policeman asked. I remember once I was on 4th street in Montpelier, late at night and I was going 45 mph past the school and the flashing lights came on. My son, who was 6 at the time said, “Are you going to try to beat them?” I said no, I plan to stop, and I did get a ticket. I have always taught my kids to do what the law asks of them. I never thought of the law targeting people by their skin color, yet some people do just that.


