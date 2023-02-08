In light of the recent turmoil in Memphis, why choose the title “Enforcement”? Well I felt it necessary to comment on this word. In the dictionary, enforcement means “the act or process of enforcing; to compel obedience.” It definitely is an action word. What has gone on in Memphis is unacceptable and I hope the justice system prevails. But let us step back from that situation and look at the bigger picture.
I am from a generation which, for the most part, has respected law and order. When my dad got stopped for a speeding ticket, he pulled over and did what the policeman asked. I remember once I was on 4th street in Montpelier, late at night and I was going 45 mph past the school and the flashing lights came on. My son, who was 6 at the time said, “Are you going to try to beat them?” I said no, I plan to stop, and I did get a ticket. I have always taught my kids to do what the law asks of them. I never thought of the law targeting people by their skin color, yet some people do just that.
Now young people are encouraged to challenge authority—just watch your local media. Total lawlessness. In past years riots have exhibited this behavior. In some states kids can obtain birth control pills without parental permission and even have sex changes. Whoa! What has life come to and when did this begin? I think it starts with little things, such as “why bother to prosecute the little crimes,” and “if it’s not bothering anyone, let them have their weird behavior.”
The list goes on, like the fellow who spoke at our recent city council meeting about a loose dangerous dog in his neighborhood. In the reply, the word enforcement was used: that we have no enforcement officer due to budget cuts. Yet the citizen had a legitimate concern.
In the past that enforcement officer was responsible for more than dogs, the job also entailed stray cats, abandoned cars on properties, lack of numbers on houses, and again the list goes on. So let’s start with the small things and get our house in order. Maybe the city budget needs to be redirecting money to some basic needs first and then do the specialty items when they can be afforded. I think that is how most of us allocate our spending money. As parents you too have a responsibility to teach your children, no matter their color, to respect you and law and order. A society without law and order leads to destruction.
At the last planning and zoning meeting, January 12, someone asked, “Why is the LDS church investing millions of dollars into a dying town”? Good question, but a bigger question is, why is the town dying? Food for thought, and with that, God Bless America and “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
