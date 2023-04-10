p

PARIS — A Bear Lake County sheriff’s deputy was injured when he accidentally shot himself late last month at the courthouse, according to Sheriff Bart Heslington.

The incident happened on March 29 in the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at the Bear Lake County Courthouse and was accidental, the sheriff said.


