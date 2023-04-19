Logan City Police Chief Gary Jensen is set to retire May 12 after almost 14 years working in Logan and over 36 years in law enforcement.
“I brought myself right up to the edge of retirement age to where you can be retired and not be penalized by the government,” he said. “It’s a great time to do it.”
During his time in Logan, he said he was happy to see professionalism develop within the department. He believes the community has noticed the evolution as well.
“We were voted best of Northern Utah, which is kind of cool,” he said. “That’s kind of fun. The community is giving back to us and saying they appreciate our services.”
Looking towards the future of the department, he hopes to see the continuation of several current programs.
One is the department’s policy being managed by the national service Lexipol which, according to the business’ website, “provides a full library of customizable, state-specific law enforcement policies that are updated in response to new state and federal laws and court decisions.”
“We were accredited and reaccredited,” Jensen said. “The policy is absolutely phenomenal.”
Another is a training resource offered by Georgetown University’s law school called “Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project.”
“It’s a program that kind of teaches how to be an active bystander. In other words, keeping each other safe in our profession and in our careers,” Jensen said. “You can’t have an arrant moment where you make mistakes in law enforcement. The public’s appetite for that is zero.”
Jensen said the ABLE program teaches law enforcement officers to check each other when appropriate. He said that while this can mean “in the moment, maybe a use of force situation,” it can also mean checking in on fellow officers' mental health.
“Law enforcement has a high propensity for suicide,” he said. “Making sure your brother and your sister are ok in that regard is part of this program.”
Jensen estimated that about two-thirds of Logan’s police force have completed the ABLE program.
“I hope they’ll continue that,” he said.
He also expressed appreciation towards the department as well as Logan city and its residents.
“The residents are truly what made the time worthwhile because we have a responsible community that appreciates the rule of law,” he said. “It’s a pleasure to work for a community that respects that.”
