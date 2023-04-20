At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan Municipal Council voted to amend the city’s anti-idling ordinance to only require one warning before a citation is issued.
Previously, three warnings would be issued to residents idling for longer than two minutes in temperatures above zero degrees before a citation was given. In 2019, Utah state code was amended to only require one.
In February, the council received a letter from the Renewable Energy and Sustainability Advisory Board recommending further education surrounding idling.
At a meeting in March, Council Member Amy Anderson said if the city were to allow for only one warning, it would help spread awareness about idling.
“Sometimes we make decisions that are just more to continue to educate and promote things,” she said. “To move into one warning is part of that practice of educating people.”
On Wednesday, Lt. Brett Randall with the Logan City Police Department told The Herald Journal that the department wants to be proactive in terms of getting the word out that the ordinance is “still here.”
“We want to give maybe more warnings and citations and make it more of a public awareness campaign,” Randall said.
Most warnings are issued after a community member calls to report someone idling, Randall said. Logan police will remain “complaint oriented,” Randall said, when it comes to issuing warnings.
“We tend to be really busy sometimes and not be able to go out and be as proactive as we would want,” Randall said.
